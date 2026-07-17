New York Is Madonna’s World & We’re Just Living In It

The second weekend in July felt like the three-day summer stint New York deserved. On Friday, Charli xcx had an intimate concert in Williamsburg, and on Saturday, it was all things Madonna for her Club Confessions takeover. All the while, Jay-Z shut down Yankee Stadium over three epic nights where even Rihanna couldn’t say not to an on-stage cameo. With the threat of a parasite and wildfire smoke now lingering over the city, maybe it was the last great hurrah before things settle down again — or maybe New York’s magic is coming in spurts this summer? Either way, we were out and about both here and abroad in Paris over the last couple weeks, so see what parties made the cut on our ever-changing schedules below.

Club Confessions Drives The Girls & Gays Mad

If you were not one of the lucky thousand or so guests to secure a spot at Madonna’s Knockdown Center takeover, you at least probably saw your friends posting videos of the queen on her special night to celebrate Confessions II. With the help of Absolut (Madonna happens to be their latest campaign star), the crowd was twirling and sipping all night with the help of DJs like legends Honey Dijon and Stuart Price, plus newcomers and beloved honorary New Yorkers, Fcukers. The dance-floor is far from dead.

BFA.com Fcukers BFA.com Honey Dijon BFA.com Kim Petras BFA.com 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

Wardrobe NYC & H&M Heat Things Up In Paris

Couture Week isn’t just for VICs anymore — the girls are ready to turn any Parisian fashion week into a party now. H&M celebrated their latest collaboration with the basics experts at Wardrobe.NYC in the Grand Palais, staging a not-so-intimate takeover of Le Grande Café that saw Teyana Taylor and Laura Harrier cozy up with Wardrobe.NYC’s Christine Centenera and Josh Goot. It girls like Adéla and Audrey Nuna also braved the heat in all black, and made the case for a midsummer jacket.

Ann-Sofie Johansson, Teyana Taylor, Christine Centenera, Laura Harrier & Josh Goot Courtesy of H&M Adéla Courtesy of H&M Audrey Nuna Courtesy of H&M Olivia Neill, Mia Regan Courtesy of H&M 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

Tequila Don Julio 1942 Goes Sailing

“If you’re not watching the final games of the 2026 FIFA World Cup on a yacht, you’re doing something wrong. As an official supporter of the 2026 competition, Tequila Don Julio 1942 had to send off the World Cup in style. Enter: Port of Champions, a week-long waterfront takeover at Chelsea Piers that’s transforming a 200+ foot megayacht into a luxury hospitality hub complete with match day experiences, late-night parties, live entertainment, and more. Acts like Beau Cruz, Devin Lucien, TJANI, and DJ Equal have been bringing their musical stylings to the scenic seaside shores of Pier 57 all week long, with plenty more to come before Argentina and Spain face off for the FIFA World Cup Trophy on Sunday.” — Jillian Giandurco, associate writer

Ciara Miller Courtesy of Don Julio Law Roach Courtesy of Don Julio Morgan Riddle Courtesy of Don Julio Nico Hiraga Courtesy of Don Julio 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

Shifters Toasts To Opening Night

The beloved, bewitching stage romance Shifters is taking over A24’s newly renovated Cherry Lane Theatre, and their opening night saw all manner of style, music, and art superstars pile into the small West Village space for cocktails and an unforgettable show.

Chloé Vero NOEMAD Giveon NOEMAD Danai Gurira, Benedict Lombe NOEMAD Zara Rahim, Peyton Dix NOEMAD 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

Marli Keeps Time Uptown

The Upper East Side is experiencing a post-pandemic retail resurgence, and Maral Artinian’s brand Marli found a home on Madison Avenue. It’s the ideal place for the midweek timepiece cocktail the brand hosted with Dimepiece’s Brynn Wallner and Malaika Crawford, who wore their best metallics to accessorize their watches to perfection.