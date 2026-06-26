From Paris To New York, The Best Parties Of The Week Brought The Heat

Our dancing feet have gotten their due rest and our very best going-out skirts are steamed, so that only means one thing: Pride Weekend and summer are officially here. The girls and gays stomped out into the streets of Paris, where they narrowly avoided heat stroke, and New York, where the energy is still abuzz after the Knicks win. While sports weren’t on the menu this week, party-hopping can feel like an athletic feat, and we did our best to cover the bases from Midtown to the Lower East Side and back up to the West Side again. See our favorite shots from the extra-long week of festivities.

Thistles Turns Three

The positively overwhelming heat in Paris during men’s fashion week couldn’t keep friends of Thistle Brown away from his celebratory dinner for his cult sunglasses brand. They took over the uber-sexy Japanese joint Ojii on the Left Bank, where friends like Aidan Zamiri and Lili Sumner looked cool despite the heat and listened to model-turned-singer Grace Hartzel (stage name Graceborn) croon for the crowd.

CALLAN MALONE, AIDAN ZAMIRI, THISTLE BROWN Max Tardio Graceborn Max Tardio Katerina Tannenbaum Max Tardio Lili Sumner, Thistle Brown Max Tardio 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

And Danielle Kallmeyer Turns 40!

The woman behind downtown’s favorite wide-leg trousers and affordably priced blouses celebrated her birthday with a summer soirée at Apparatus, the Midtown velvet-lined space ideal for sweaty nights with great friends. It was a real who’s who of fashion’s favorite faces, with friends of the brand like Britt Lower, Louisa Jacobson, and King Princess piling into the small room for dancing, a special vogue performance, and lots of birthday cake.

Britt Lower Hunter Abrams Danielle Kallmeyer, Sarita Choudhary Hunter Abrams Danielle Kallmeyer, Louisa Jacobson Hunter Abrams Hunter Abrams 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

Diesel & Tinder Vogue Into A Bar...

... and kick off Pride Weekend in New York with BOOM’s annual must-attend party. The girls, gays, and theys were outfitted the collaboration between Diesel and Tinder, which obviously was see-through, tight, and club-ready. The surprise performer this year was JoJo, who stomped around the bar to the delight of every inner child who belted out “Leave (Get Out)” with her.

JoJo Madison Voelkel & Deonté Lee/BFA.com Miles Greenberg Madison Voelkel & Deonté Lee/BFA.com CT Hedden, Aquaria, Griffin Maxwell Brooks, Macy Trotter Madison Voelkel & Deonté Lee/BFA.com Maxfield Haynes, Joe Flowers Madison Voelkel & Deonté Lee/BFA.com 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

Chanel Beautifies The Newsstand

The launch of Chanel Beauty’s COCO Magazine introduces a bold new vision of beauty under the artistic direction of the Fragrance & Beauty team; the sickening images got a proper toast at the Airmail store in the West Village where friends of the brand got to peek into the pages (and test out some much-coveted product).

Daniel Paik Ashtin Earle Daniel Paik Daniel Paik Daniel Paik 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

St. Agni Pops Up With A Bang

The belove Australian label making basics with an architectural twist found a new home in New York at Beverly 1975, the also-beloved boutique run by woman-about-town Beverly Nguyen. She was the consummate host for the opening cocktail, where friends of the brand gathered into her small yet mighty space for drinks and a cheeky sidewalk cigarette.

Beverly Nguyen Ethan O'Grady Charlotte Groeneveld Ethan O'Grady Indira Scott Ethan O'Grady Ethan O'Grady 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

Spinelli Kilcollin Shows Its Pride

The jewelry brand that’s become synonymous with downtown style and excellent parties kicked off New York Pride a weekend early with the help of Symone and the rest of the House of Avalon, who hosted a rager of a get-together in the brand’s Soho store. Memphy was on the decks, death drops were dropped, and confetti rained over the energetic crowd.