Our Favorite Party Girls Didn’t Take A Beat After Coachella

How do you ride the high of a Coachella with a NYLON House party for the ages? If you’re Lara and Sophia of Katseye, you keep partying. While some people would put their feet up and rest after a three-day party blitz in the desert, many Angelenos and influencers either returned to New York to keep it pushing or decamped to Los Angeles for even more late nights. De facto A-list party photographer Myles Hendrik was at the party of the week in LA, and elsewhere in New York, designer collaborations and campaign drops both got the toasts they deserve from eager industry friends and fans alike. Below, see who got us off our heating pads and into the streets this week.

Spinelli Kilcollin Shows LA A Good Time

The jewelry brand on our favorite ladies’ fingers and wrists celebrated a milestone year with the party of the week, capitalizing on the lull between Coachella weekends to get everyone from Jennie to the Katseye girls in the unfinished space that will become their flagship store. Simi and Haze Khadra played host with Yves Spinelli and Dwyer Kilcollin, welcoming the likes of Kaia Gerber, Symone, Chloe Caillat, Central Cee, and Salem Mitchell for a good old-fashioned rave.

Simi & Haze Khadra, Jennie Myles Hendrik Kaia Gerber Myles Hendrik Lara Raj, Sophia Laforteza Myles Hendrik Kaytranada Myles Hendrik 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

Christopher John Rogers & Old Navy Take Times Square By The Horns

Times Square on a Monday night is usually the last place you’d find fashion people, but when Christopher John Rogers calls, you answer. His “squirrels” filled the room to toast to his collection with Old Navy, which features his classic stripes and polka dots motifs, bursts of unexpected color, and excellent daily-wear denim. Old Navy Chief Creative Officer Zac Posen and campaign star Kimora Lee Simmons welcomed all manner of It girls downtown and uptown, including our current It Girl Iris Apatow and Katie Holmes.

Christopher John Rogers, Kimora Lee Simmons, Zac Posen Sansho Scott/BFA.com Avantika, Iris Apatow Sansho Scott/BFA.com Katie Holmes Sansho Scott/BFA.com Jenna Lyons, Zac Posen, Zanna Roberts Rassi Sansho Scott/BFA.com 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

Edie Parker Sparks Up The City

Pat Cleveland is the latest muse to step in front of the lens for the marijuana-loving accessories brand, and they celebrated her turn as campaign star with a cocktail at the Faena New York attended by Hari Nef, Lux Pascal, and other city luminaries who love disco, dancing, and underwear clutches.

Pat Cleveland Nina Westervelt Lux Pascal, Hari Nef, Pat Cleveland, Brett Heyman, Helena Christensen Nina Westervelt Francesca Keller Nina Westervelt Hari Nef, Lux Pascal Nina Westervelt 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

Tory Burch Gave Emma Grede A Homecoming For The Books

Grede’s new book, Start With Yourself: A New Vision For Work & Life is out now, and Burch opened her home to commemorate the girl-boss and entrepreneur’s launch. Sophia Bush, Ego Nwodim, Diane von Furstenberg, and more were in the room to celebrate and support the woman behind some of our favorite brands.

Diane von Furstenberg, Emma Grede Neil Rasmus/BFA.com Fabiola Beracasa Beckman, Diane von Furstenberg, Emma Grede, Tory Burch Neil Rasmus/BFA.com Ego Nwodim, Danielle Kallmeyer Neil Rasmus/BFA.com Sophia Bush Neil Rasmus/BFA.com 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

Depop Does Vintage T-Shirts, Indochine Style

Gabriella Karefa-Johnson is your favorite fashion editor’s favorite fashion editor, and Depop’s new Trends Spokesperson. She got the proper celebration for her new role with a Vintage Tee Bazaar and dinner at Indochine, where virtually everyone we follow in New York showed up to support and find a secondhand T-shirt that spoke to them.

Gabriella Karefa-Johnson BFA / Maxwell Brown Lulu Tenney BFA / Maxwell Brown Shiona Turini, Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, Richie Shazam BFA / Maxwell Brown Recho Omondi BFA / Maxwell Brown 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

Banana Republic Goes Exploring

The beloved American brand released an archive collection honoring what makes them a constant reference for designers to this day, and they hosted a cocktail at their Soho store to honor their campaign star Joshua Jackson. Lukas Gage, Alia Shawkat, and other city girls came out to support and show off the Archive Reissue collection, which hits the right notes of preppy-lite without feeling too safari.