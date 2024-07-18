Edie Parker Turns Underwear Into A Handbag & More Fashion News You Might Have Missed

The summer heat isn’t going anywhere, and if you’re anything like me, you’ve been wearing the same outfit combination for the last four weeks. Don’t despair: a style rut is understandable, given the heat wave and general feeling of ennui taking over (it’s Cancer season, after all). If a little retail therapy sounds like the quick fix you need, fashion brands won’t disappoint this week.

Collaborations are a dime a dozen these days, but some actually exciting linkups just hit the market, including Maryam Nassir Zadeh’s pitch-perfect J. Crew capsule. A.P.C. and Tame Impala also put their collaborative hat in the ring with a mini-trip of a collection, plus Balenciaga brought their dystopian vision to Apple Vision Pro with an interactive runway app. Keep scrolling to find out other fashion news and collections you might’ve scrolled past on your feed.

A.P.C. & Tame Impala’s Trippy Interaction

Sam Nixon

A.P.C. loves a good collaboration — just don’t call it that. They’ve “interacted” with the likes of Sacai, Katie Holmes, Lacoste, and now, Kevin Parker of Tame Impala is joining the list with a subdued collection of homey, psychedelic basics that includes a duvet sweatshirt, striped corduroy pants plucked right from your mom’s ‘70s wardrobe, and a sweater that mimics an acid trip (in the best way possible).

Balenciaga’s Apple Vision Pro Runway Experience

Courtesy of Balenciaga

No more scrolling on your phone through mini runway pictures: it’s time to enter the 21st century and see fashion as it was meant to be seen. The future is here, and Balenciaga is naturally all in. Apple Vision Pro is making all our Black Mirror dreams come true, and Balenciaga’s Spring 2025 show is now available in virtual reality, thanks to a new app that allows users to view their most recent Shanghai show, as well as past collections, in a genuinely new and immersive way.

Helsa’s Scandi Summer Drop

Louise & Maria Thornfeldt

There’s only so much room in one’s closet for micro-trends, but Elsa Hosk — via her brand Helsa — makes a darn good case for Scandi-Girl Summer with her latest drop. The capsule’s inspired by the ultra-long Swedish summer days of her youth, and draws on coquette and minimalism in equal doses with milkmaid dresses, poplin pinstripe boxer shorts, and bras that all can be worn lazing about the house, or to your next cocktail date.

Stüssy & Nike’s Retro Sneaker Lineup

Courtesy of Stussy

Stüssy and Nike are good friends at this point: the brands have collaborated on several drops of grail-worthy sneakers and functional clothing. This latest drop, released on July 12, features the oft-overlooked LD-1000 sneaker in two color ways, which originally dropped in the ‘70s and fits perfectly in the bloke-core footwear trend that’s cropped up this year. Elsewhere in the capsule, there’s neon rashguards, cozy zip-up hoodies, and breezy tracksuits that channel both Stüssy’s super-relaxed ethos and Nike’s no-nonsense functionality.

Edie Parker’s Cheeky Satin Pouches

Courtesy of Edie Parker

If you’re not familiar with Edie Parker, this campy drop of underwear bags is an ideal primer on the brand’s tongue-in-cheek approach to accessories. The brand’s cannabis accoutrement have become staples for the style set’s coffee tables, and their previous handbags drops include massive joints and grassy top-handle styles. These new silk undies can serve as a clutch or crossbody, and definitely will spark conversation — and joints, with a lighter holder on the side for easy access.

SHEIN & Monse’s Utility-Chic Collaboration

Courtesy of SHEIN

SHEIN X is SHEIN’s program that invites collaborators to bring their design aesthetic to the SHEIN customer. Monse — the New York-based label known for their deconstructed tailoring and city-ready take on evening wear — created an extensive array of party dresses, coats, striped blazers, and belted skirts exclusively for SHEIN that not only take office wear in new directions, but solve your 95-degree happy hour outfit quandaries.