The Best Front-Row Style At Paris Men’s Fashion Week SS27

If the upcoming music releases didn’t have us sweating already, the heat wave in Paris will surely take care of that. Shows are moving to earlier in the day so attendees don’t end up in a puddle of couture, yet despite the skyrocketing temperatures, the guests for shows like Saint Laurent and Louis Vuitton will no doubt be turning looks. Men’s fashion week always brings out an eclectic mix of our favorite A-list guys, the cool girls who love to play both sides, and the emerging talent we’ll be seeing on our screens and Spotify playlists in due time.

Besides the heavyweights like Dior, Celine, and Rick Owens, other exciting names to look out for include Auralee, the Japanese IYKYK brand making elevated basics in the best colors on the market; Ssstein, the minimalist experts also hailing from Japan; and Magliano, an LVMH Prize winner with an eye for imperfectly perfect Italian formalwear done the cool-guy way. With exciting runways come exciting outfits worn to take it all in, and you can rest assured we’ll have every look you need to see here throughout the week.

Amelia Gray at Saint Laurent Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Connor Storrie at Saint Laurent Aurore Marechal/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Daisy Edgar-Jones at Saint Laurent Aurore Marechal/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Debi Mazar at Saint Laurent Aurore Marechal/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Kate Moss at Saint Laurent Aurore Marechal/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Joe Alwyn at Saint Laurent Aurore Marechal/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Charli xcx at Saint Laurent Aurore Marechal/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Anja Rubik at Saint Laurent Aurore Marechal/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Yung Lean at Saint Laurent Aurore Marechal/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Lila Moss at Saint Laurent Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Rami Malek at Saint Laurent Aurore Marechal/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Lewis Pullman at Saint Laurent Aurore Marechal/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Livia Nunes at Saint Laurent Aurore Marechal/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images