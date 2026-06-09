Chanel's Tribeca Dinner Becomes An A-List Knicks Viewing Party

Chanel No. 5, meets Knicks in five.

On Monday, June 8th, Madison Square Garden may have had Chalamet, Jeter, and David, but some fifty blocks south, an even starrier cheering squad had assembled: Pidgeon! Coppola! Edebiri! David! The occasion? Chanel’s annual Tribeca Artists Film Dinner.

Now in its 19th year, the evening celebrates artists who have contributed original artwork to the award-winning filmmakers of the 2026 Tribeca Festival (this year also marks the festival’s 25th anniversary). This year’s festivities also served as soft re-opening of Tribeca Grill. The famed downtown eatery, formerly owned by Robert De Niro, closed its doors in March 2025, but will soon be resurrected under the stewardship of Major Food Group, alongside Robert De Niro and Ira Drukier, in 2027. Much to celebrate, even before the Knicks took the floor.

The excitement in the room, whether it be over the looming game or any of the evening’s many milestones, was undeniable. In one corner, Sofia Coppola complimented Sarah Pidgeon’s bright blonde, still in Carolyn Bessette perfection; “I have a great person if you want to make a change,” Pidgeon offered back. It Girl of the moment Inde Navarrette held court at the bar with pal Whitney Peak, sipping martinis; nearby, Cazzie David posed for pictures with Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Cole Escola. Also circulating the room: Teyana Taylor, Keke Palmer, Ayo Edebiri, Finneas and Claudia Sulewski, Alex Consani, Molly Gordon, Chase Sui Wonders, Camila Morrone, Katie Holmes, Robert De Niro, and many more.

As the first course of salad and shrimp cocktail hit the table, screens came down throughout the dining room, projecting the game throughout and pausing only when De Niro offered a toast to Jane Rosenthal, along with video messages from Leonardo DiCaprio, Spike Lee, and more. By the time the dessert course was passed around, Knicks fever had fully taken over the room: baseball caps had been distributed, blue and orange cookies served, and a fleet of black cars parked outside, ready to take everyone home in time to make the fourth quarter.