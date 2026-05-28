It’s Chanel O’Clock In New York City

After vacuum-sealing our sweaters and dusting off our flip flops, summer is here, and with it comes the arrival of Pre-Fall collections (confusing language, we know). There are what feels like too many options to shop and peruse, but we’ve whittled down the news you need to know. From campaigns in New York to exclusive Napoleon jackets from Ann Demeulemeester in Los Angeles, see what we’re shopping, reading, watching, and looking forward to in the world of fashion below.

Is Jacob Elordi The Next Bond?

His Bleu de Chanel campaign, The Chase, is an Alfonso Cuaron-directed two-minute thriller that has Elordi fighting against a beautiful woman (tough job, we know) for a grasp of the new Bleu de Chanel L’Exclusif. It’s the most action-star role of his career to date, and could be a convincing next step for the James Bond audition process.

Chanel Loves New York

The brand presented its Métiers d’Art show in December of last year in an abandoned subway station, and now the collection is finally making its way into stores. The accompanying campaign shot by Craig McDean is an expression of joy in the city, from the Staten Island Ferry to newsstands to the train.

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Chanel also teamed up with Bergdorf Goodman for another train-loving installation in the classic 5th Avenue windows, Bergdorf is giving New Yorkers an exclusive first look at the collection before its global launch (where else?).

Courtesy of Bergdorf Goodman

And for those who already have their sights set East, worry not: Chanel’s seasonal boutique in the Hamptons is back on Newtown Lane in East Hampton. All the best pieces from Spring/Summer 2026 in addition to the already-almost-sold-out Coco Beach collection will be available for those taking the summer away from the city.

Copyright CHANEL

We’re not done yet: Chanel’s annual Tribeca Film Festival programming is around the corner, and they announced their third annual Through Her Lens conversation will feature Academy Award nominee and native New Yorker Teyana Taylor. If you’re in the city for the festival, you can catch her in conversation on June 7.

Copyright CHANEL

In Other Campaign News...

Burberry Hits The Pitch

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is the most stylish soccer mom ever, and Romeo Beckham lives up to his dad’s legacy with a smize that could kill.

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Celine Keeps The Beach-Styling Tips Coming

Pieces and styling hacks of note: a straw hat under a hoodie, scarf dressing, fringed belts with a patterned top, and the weirdest “mesh” shoe we’ve seen all year (complimentary). Shop the whole Fall 2026 collection here.

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Diesel, Tinder & Gigi Goode Walk Onto A Set

...and make history just in time for Pride Month. The 17-piece collaboration has party-ready tanks and jeans for the girls, gays, and theys, and both Diesel and Tinder donated $200,000 to Outright International’s efforts for LGBTQ+ economic empowerment.

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Dove Cameron Is In Full Bloom

The multihypenate has been a Diesel girl for a minute now, but her first fragrance campaign for Only Desire, a “metallic vanilla” that will linger well into the night on a dance floor.

Courtesy of Diesel

Ann Demeulemeester Goes Full Angeleno

The brand having a resurgence on It Girls and punk icons alike released an exclusive capsule with LA mainstay H. Lorenzo, with exclusive T-shirts and a vinyl with the Spring/Summer 2026 runway soundtrack. Who better to show off the pieces than rock icon Billy Idol?

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... & So Does With Jéan

The brand behind some of our favorite affordable bikinis and dresses has a new pop-up on Sunset Boulevard in West Hollywood, just in time for Euro-summer trips and long Malibu nights.