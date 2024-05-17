Timothée Chalamet Plays The Neo-Noir Hero In A New Chanel Ad

Timothée Chalamet smacks into the camera once again — only this time, it’s for Bleu de Chanel. The fragrance ad, which also doubles as a teaser for a corresponding film, sees Chalamet’s character darting through New York City — from pressers to late-night shows — while working hard to be the celebrity he ought to be. Meanwhile, the siren call of a truer (and bluer) self, embodied by fellow Chanel ambassador and Bottoms star Havana Rose Liu, beckons.

In April 2023, footage of Chalamet’s collision with a camera went viral as fans across comment sections gasped at the force of his lithe little frame crashing against the lens, errant pieces scattering across the pavement. Two weeks later, it was confirmed that Chalamet was the new face of Bleu de Chanel. In the ad, the contact seems intentional, as if the rush of everyday life were meeting with the force of the paparazzi cameras.

The film marks Chalamet’s first collaboration with Martin Scorsese, renowned American director and father to NYLON It Girl Francesca Scorsese, who also appears in the film as one of Chalamet’s handlers. Scorsese also directed the 2010 Bleu de Chanel ad, which starred French actor Gaspard Ulliel, whose tagline in the ad was: “I’m not going to be the person I’m expected to be anymore.” While the full film featuring Chalamet won’t be released until May 20, the teaser ad echoes this message from 10 years ago — and adds that, in acting, “you find yourself, and only after that are you free to be who you are.”