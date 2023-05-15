On Monday morning, Chanel officially announced Timothée Chalamet as the newest ambassador for their fragrance Bleu De Chanel. “Chanel is pleased to announce that Timothée Chalamet will serve as the fragrance ambassador for Bleu De Chanel. A fragrance for the man who is deeply himself,” the brand wrote as the caption on an Instagram post. The actor teased the news over the weekend on his own Instagram, posting the Chanel logo on a plain black background. He then posted the campaign photos, captured by Mario Sorrenti.

Chalamet told Vogue that he remembers his grandmother giving Chanel No. 5 to his sister when they were younger. “I think it was for my sister’s birthday — and she had this little Chanel purse too,” he said in the interview. On the scent, he said that he liked that it was “subtle but still assertive.” “I’m not someone who wears scent all the time. For me, it’s about emphasizing a moment,” he added.

Fans started speculating about his upcoming campaign last month after Chalamet was spotted filming a Martin Scorcese-directed Chanel fragrance advertisement. He’s also just one of a handful of men to be the face of a Chanel fragrance, with Brad Pitt becoming the first man chosen to represent the famous Chanel No.5 perfume in 2012. He also follows in the footsteps of other iconic actors-slash-Chanel ambassadors, including Margot Robbie and Nicole Kidman.

With the ad still yet to drop, we’ll have to stay tuned for updates on what Chalamet’s new role will entail. In the meantime, it looks like the Chanel x Chalamet rumors were true — and we have no doubt that his fans are more than happy to hear it.