Sarah Pidgeon Plays The Fashion Field & Becomes A Balenciaga Girl

It’s campaign season for Pre-Fall 2026 — Fall 2026 for the Euro-chic set — and brands are seizing the opportunity to show off their roster of celebrity ambassadors in their latest duds. Balenciaga nabbed two major names for its latest: director Celine Song and actress Sarah Pidgeon. It’s Pidgeon’s first fashion campaign, and proof her universal fashion appeal doesn’t mean she needs to declare allegiance to just one brand (just yet, anyways).

In 2026, European fashion houses can’t get enough of New York. After Chanel showed its Métiers d’Art 2026 show in Dec. 2025, Gucci and Louis Vuitton followed suit this year with their Cruise 2027 collections, and now Balenciaga is joining in on the fun. It revealed its Song-directed campaign, “A New York Minute: Keep Rolling,” shot across downtown Manhattan. Pidgeon is no stranger to pumping the sidewalks of the city, and for the Fall 2026 collection, she shows off a one-two-three punch of some of Balenciaga’s best bags: the Rodeo for morning errands, Le City bag for midday meetings, and Le 7 Bowling bag for a night out on the town.

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It’s a bit of meta moviemaking magic, with the campaign revealing behind-the-scenes looks and shots extended past “cut,” because any street corner in New York can magically turn into a movie set with a snap of the fingers. Throughout it all, Pidgeon is the center of gravity in a purple cocoon coat, barrel-cut culottes, and a ravishing gray evening dress.

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This is Pidgeon’s first high-fashion campaign, but Balenciaga is not the first brand she’s friendly with. She’s been a Chanel girl since her time on Broadway when she was Tony-nominated for her role in Stereophonic, and attended the aforementioned Métiers d’Art show. She also was front-row at the Prada Fall/Winter 2026 show in Feb., then hopped over to Paris to exclusively attend Loewe at Paris Fashion Week. She was then dressed by Loewe for her first-ever Met Gala just a few weeks ago.

After playing the most imitated woman in fashion on television, she’s clearly not stopping at one brand partnership and calling it quits. Playing the field like this is a smart move for someone still nascent in their career: She has only a handful of acting credits to her name with more to come soon. For now, she can cross working with Celine Song off her bucket list, and she can also get her flowers for letting her fashion experience be defined by her personal je ne sais quoi and not a simple one-and-done brand deal. After all, it’s what any good It Girl would do.