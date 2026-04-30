We’ll Be Recreating This Sarah Pidgeon Look All Spring

Stylists, makeup artists, and hairstylists, we’re saying a little prayer for you. The Met Gala is no longer just about the first Monday in May; there are enough pre-and-post events to make even the most party-loving girl weep. We’ll be tracking our favorite outfits at all the best parties before, during, and after the main event, but before then, we have some delicious street-style fare in the form of Sarah Pidgeon’s looks worn to promotional events for Love Story (the promo circuit is never really done, folks), plus dispatches from across the pond and over on the West Coast from our favorite Jenner sibling.

Sarah Pidgeon Does The Pre-Met Circuit With Ease

The promotional tour for Love Story may be over, but the work for securing an Emmy nom is just getting started. Pidgeon is hitting the major press stops to not only get the word out about her career-defining performance as Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy, but also give us a taste of her spring style. Her two Givenchy by Sarah Burton looks might be a hint as to who she’s attending the Met Gala with, and her scarlet-red Zoe Anna Gustavia Whalen top, vintage Levi’s, and cheetah-print Chanel bag (also worn by Harry Styles) prove she’s a city girl at heart — and is being bookmarked as a spring outfit to recreate ASAP.

In Givenchy by Sarah Burton Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images In Zoe Gustavia Anna Whalen & Chanel Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images In Givenchy by Sarah Burton Brianna Bryson/WireImage/Getty Images 1 / 3 INFO 1 / 3

Kylie Jenner Is Just A SoCal Girl At Heart

KHY was, at one point, a great collaborative brand, bringing emerging labels into the Kar-Jenner world with ease. But Jenner wants to reestablish her fashion label as a must-have for elevated basics that match her everyday aesthetic. KHY’s rebrand is bringing the world she’s built home to Los Angeles, with relaxed jeans, layered T-shirts, and vintage-inspired studded belts locally designed and produced. The price point is more elevated, but so are the materials and the message. Shop the launch here.

Courtesy of KHY Courtesy of KHY 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

Adwoa Aboah Is Out Of Order — And That’s OK

Besides having one of the most unique faces in the modeling industry today, Aboah is a fierce advocate for women’s rights and mental health. Her collaboration with Cou Cou Intimates features an “Out Of Order” T-shirt, with all profits benefitting her foundation, Gurls Talk. She’ll also be part of Cou Cou’s “Cou Cou Talks” series to discuss how it’s OK not to be OK. Shop the T-shirt here.

Zora Sicher

Fancy A Tube Top?

Burberry’s High Summer campaign is a vacation in a bottle, and the component we were most excited for is their collaboration with their fellow brits, Hunza G. The swimwear experts brought their know-how to a luxe line of check-trimmed must-haves for summer; we’re particularly fond of the tube top in red, as seen on Simone Ashley. Shop the collection here.