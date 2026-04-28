The Chanel Rain Boots Are Back

Has Matthieu Blazy even taken a nap since he started at Chanel? The busiest man in fashion is at the head of the brand on everyone’s lips, creating instantly covetable $7,000 bags, sold-out shoes, and yes, impeccably designed shows. The latest Chanel show, Cruise 2026/27, had editors and glitterati headed to Le Sur du France. They decamped to Biarritz specifically, where Coco Chanel started her couture house some 111 years ago. Beyond being a gorgeous oceanside town, it’s become something of a lowkey hotspot for those in the know; instead of the usual St. Tropez-Monaco-Portofino pipeline, the creatives we follow have begun treading along the western coast of France, hitting Biarritz and the northern Spain towns close by.

Biarritz, in short, was a sublime move on Blazy’s part; the Casino Imperial hosted the likes of Nicole Kidman, A$AP Rocky, and Paloma Elsesser, who sat front-row for the first Cruise concoctions by Blazy. Cruise is the one-percenter’s vacation-wardrobe season, and Blazy continued his drop-waist skirt fantasy with the addition of handkerchief-hem tops and skirts, funky double-C dresses, and yes, the infamous Chanel rain boots. Elsewhere, the accessories were, as always, the heroes, with jaunty swim caps, fuzzy headgear, duffle bags, and sequined pieces capturing our heart. See what else caught our eye on the runway below.

The Return Of The Wellies

Not only is this a cute subtitle for a sci-fi movie, but it’s a much-welcome sight for diehard Chanel customers. Blazy has found his own way into the legacy of Chanel, specifically the wickedly fun camp of Karl Lagerfeld’s tenure, with a high-fashion touch all his own. He paired the thigh-high rubber boots with a simple short jumpsuit and a little black dress; the other accessories take this from seaside to runway with panache. Expect to see your favorite influencer’s favorite influencer sign up for the waitlist for these.

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The Schlepper’s Wildest Dream Come True

We often joke about being able to carry our entire lives in our capacious canvas totes, but Blazy called our bluff by sending this several-foot-high raffia tote down the runway. Dua Lipa, vacanza queen, come get your dream bag (she’s been favoring oversized accessories lately, too).

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The Trusted Traveler

Most of the looks in the show flowed like a scarf in the ocean breeze, so this hefty quilted-leather jacket immediately caught our eye and made us think of the most stylish jet-setters we know. (Thinking of you again, Dua.) The jacket is pure wow, but we were also amazed by the dual duffle bags. Chanel has done luggage before, but in Blazy’s vision, it’s super light, sleek, and so desirable. We’re calling dibs on the suede version.

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Ariel, Eat Your Heart Out

As if from a dream, the ever-enchanting mermaid appeared in two forms as the duo closing the show. First, we got the sunset mermaid, dripping in orange, red, and pink sequins; then the traditional teal-blue mermaid sauntered down. It felt like a Disney fairytale and couture fever at all once; but in true Blazy form, his dreams are grounded in reality. The blue dress is dying for a red-carpet moment on someone like Nicole Kidman, and the sequined bag with the fiery look would look equally as bewitching with an evening dress or white T-shirt and jeans.

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A Moment For The Mermaid Eyes

Not only is this shot great to see up close the handiwork on the jacket, it’s the perfect angle to view the jellyfish-like feathery eye executed by Lucia Pieroni. It’s lightweight yet high drama, and isn’t distracting in the slightest — if anything, it kicks up the glamour in a way that suits Blazy’s high-key-yet-subtle aesthetic.

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The World Is My Oyster...

... baby come take the pearl, sings Addison Rae on “Aquamarine.” It’s also what immediately came to mind as we saw this oblong clutch go down the runway. As if the sinuous waves of a shell weren’t enough for the clutch, the ateliers at Chanel added a microscopic octopus in gold surrounded by even tinier shells. Consider us charmed.