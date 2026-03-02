How Many Icons Can You Count In Burberry's Latest Campaign?

We love to shoutout the unsung heroes of the entertainment and fashion industries who make our favorites look good (and arrive on time) — stylists, makeup artists, agents, you name it. My first thought when looking at Burberry’s latest juggernaut of a campaign was the casting agent who secured the 23 global superstars for “The Trench: Portraits of an Icon,” pulling off a feat of fashion genius with an unrivaled group of legends.

The beloved mackintosh purveyors of the rainiest island in Europe are turning 170 this year, and to commemorate their ingenious gabardine-and-tartan outerwear, they went bigger than ever with a cast of actors, musicians, models, and all-around stars rocking the classic tan pieces. In fact, the classic Burberry trench is so legendary, they didn’t even need to put the photos in color — you know exactly what hue the coats are. Starting with the British legends, Kate Moss is of course in the mix, alongside early-aughts runway superstar Agyness Deyn and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. Matthew Macfadyen posed gamely with a pigeon on his head, something we think Tom Wambsgans would laugh at.

More Anglomania came with the addition of a NYLON favorite Little Simz, the cutest tennis player around Jack Draper, Internet boyfriend extraordinaire Jonathan Bailey, and trend-setting actress Daisy Edgar-Jones. Rounding out the list of our Burberry-campaign draft picks includes two Americans who have made the check-collared outerwear their own in recent memory: Teyana Taylor and Kendall Jenner. We’re exhausted just thinking of the call-sheet for this shoot.

Tim Walker — yet another British legend — was behind the lens to shoot all 23 ladies and gents for this series of portraits. This marks another huge win for Chief Creative Officer Daniel Lee, who has reimagined the brand’s ethos in campaigns that feel both nostalgic and futuristic. There’s a sense of familiarity, personality, and coziness in the images — despite the white background — that ground the brand in tradition while also embracing the whimsy and camp that define English style. When you’re at the helm of a brand associated with rain, check-covered collars, and wellies, there’s no choice but to push the imagery forward and make everyone feel seen.