The push for more female-directed movies is a constant conversation in Hollywood, but achieving diversity beyond the main credits is also something worth striving towards. Enter Noor and Remi Alfallah, the American-Kuwaiti sisters behind some exciting titles like The Apprentice, Little Death, and Billy Knight. Their latest production? Gus Van Sant’s Dead Man’s Wire, a hilarious ‘70s hostage comedy-thriller starring Bill Skarsgård, Colman Domingo, and Myha’la. The movie sees Skarsgård take a mortgage banker hostage, and cycles through turns of despair, anxiety, and mania — not unlike the emotions experienced at a movie premiere.

Noor and Remi have a classic sisterly relationship; that is, one is always complaining the other is late, but they are still ride-or-die for each other. The day of the Dead Man’s Wire Los Angeles premiere was just like any other for Noor, taking care of her young son and shooting promo pictures with Remi, who had a day-of fashion crisis. See how the dynamic production duo got from the makeup chair to the red carpet — and snuck in a few snacks along the way, of course.

Courtesy of Remi Alfallah Remi: “It’s premiere day! Noor and I often start our days together, but today I was on a solo journey for accessories to go with my outfit. There’s no rush like convincing yourself your outfit isn’t quite right.”

Courtesy of Noor Alfallah Noor: “Meanwhile I was with my son at the park…this is my favorite part of today and everyday.”

Garrett Brock “Bernard, our makeup genius. We don’t have a glam room, but we do have a moody wood office which is arguably more glamorous? Art by Reginald II Sylvester.”

Garrett Brock “Playtime before premiere time. Other best part of my day.”

Sela Shiloni “Now that glam and hair is done, we have to get photos taken that we need for some exciting upcoming announcements.”

Sela Shiloni “Dead Man's Wire, out in theaters now.”

Sela Shiloni Remi: “Noor always claims I'm the late one, but as we can all see here I'm already dressed for the premiere. Thanks NYLON for the opportunity to clarify that I'm in fact, early. Even if asleep apparently.”

Garrett Brock “Emphasizing that I'm ready early obviously. Noor will be down soon I'm sure.”

Garrett Brock “Remi and I love that we get to do these things together; it takes a lot of work to get to this point, so it's always nice to have a moment together to celebrate.”

Garrett Brock “One more for the road.”

Tommaso Boddi/Variety/Getty Images “So fun to be with everyone for such a special night.”

Courtesy of Remi Alfallah “Made it to the carpet.”

Courtesy of Remi Alfallah “My first thought was ‘I hope no one coughed all over these,’ and that's something I'm working on!”

Courtesy of Remi Alfallah “Best part about the premiere being at The Grove? I could slip away to get my favorite Bennett's Ice Cream. As Lizzie McGuire says...dreams etc. etc.”