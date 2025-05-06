A Behind-The-Scenes Look At Ugbad Abdi’s Met Gala Homage To André Leon Talley — EXCLUSIVE

When the Met Gala rolls around, I often think of The First Monday in May, the docuseries that pulls back the curtain on the creation of fashion’s biggest night. The most indelible line of the movie comes from André Leon Talley — the inimitable Vogue editor and, yes, dandy — who, upon seeing Rihanna shut down the red carpet, says: “I love a girl from humble beginnings who becomes a big star. It’s like the American dream — that’s how you do it.” While model Ugbad Abdi may not be a household name like Rihanna, she certainly made waves and turned heads at the 2025 Met Gala in her custom Michael Kors Collection send-up to Talley, in one of our favorite — and most on-theme — looks of the night (and the Internet’s as well, judging by the amount of likes her photos are getting on X and Instagram).

Kors is the ultimate sportswear designer, someone who is not afraid to reference or not reference and who always sticks to what he knows and does it flawlessly. It’s why he’s been in business for 40-odd years. When it came to designing Abdi’s look for the gala surrounding the “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” exhibit, which documents the rise of the black dandy, referencing Talley was a no-brainer. Kors tells NYLON exclusively about the look: “We were inspired by fashion’s ultimate Black dandy, André Leon Talley. His mix of impeccable tailoring is interpreted in a crystal pinstripe flannel trouser suit and his love of dramatic entrance-making capes and cloaks inspired the metallic brocade cape.”

Michael Kors’ sketch of Abdi’s look. Courtesy of Michael Kors André Leon Talley with Anna Wintour at the 1999 Met Gala. Rose Hartman/Archive Photos/Getty Images André Leon Talley with Naomi Campbell at the 2006 Met Gala. Evan Agostini/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images 1 / 3 INFO 1 / 3

Talley was indeed the cape king, stepping out not only at multiple Met Galas but any chance he could get in a space-consuming sweeping cape. His ability to stand at 6-foot-6 and give pithy sartorial remarks while also quoting Baudelaire made him the modern-day dandy; in fact, I’m surprised more Met Gala attendees didn’t reference his signature look. His rags-to-riches story shares some touchstones with Abdi, with both of them breaking barriers in fashion with grace and ease. Abdi is a Somalian supermodel who is one of the first to grace several European runways wearing a hijab and a few brands in the United States as well — including Michael Kors. “The first time I worked with Michael, I had the incredible opportunity of opening his show,” Abdi tells NYLON. “Michael has stayed a constant supporter, and I always look forward to NYFW and walking a Kors show. Michael and the team always make me feel my most beautiful and glamorous.”

Emilio Madrid for Michael Kors Emilio Madrid for Michael Kors Emilio Madrid for Michael Kors Emilio Madrid for Michael Kors 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

The 2025 Met Gala was no exception. Abdi’s pewter-and-silver paisley brocade cape had a silver faux-fur trim that took up space just as Talley would’ve wanted her to. Her pinstripe flannel suit had 80,000 crystals with more than 600 hours of handiwork put into them, a wink and nod to Nicole Kidman’s infamous Michael Kors AMC commercial jumpsuit, but also an embodiment of Talley’s love for extravagant proportion and custom tailoring. A fedora, cummerbund, and smoky, moody glam were the only accessories the outfit needed. The proof of concept is not only in the way Abdi is making everyone’s best-dressed list but in how she felt in the look: “empowered, channeling André Leon Talley with unapologetic grandeur.” We know Talley would’ve had nothing but fantastic things to say about this look if he was waiting for Abdi at the top of the Met stairs.