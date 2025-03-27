6 Non-Stuffy Ways To Wear Suiting This Spring

Do you smell that in the air? It’s the scent of “boom boom.” Sean Monahan smartly coined the term to describe the maximalist, no-f*cks-given aura of rich, bossy energy permeating culture right now. Tailoring is flooding the runways, with takes from Stella McCartney and Saint Laurent persuading even the laziest dressers on a roomy blazer and a billowing pant. It’s hit the streets with little to no delay: Hailey Bieber wore a fresh-off-the-runway look to a dinner last fall, and Kendall Jenner has turned skirt suits into her off-duty uniform, which we coined as the White House Wives look. The boys have had their fun serving executive realness in too-short pants and ill-fitting jackets for too long now. It’s time for the girls to show everyone how it’s done, and in the least corporate way possible.

Indeed, Saint Laurent has been the blueprint, but other brands and the Rihannas of the world have provided hacks into business attire that feel both au courant and easily replicable. Below, we’ve broken down six takes on suiting and ways to dress like you’re the CEO of Rare Beauty, even if you’re just getting a weekday dinner.

Not Feeling A Suit? Wear A Structured Collar

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Taylor Russell stepped out in a rare public appearance in Los Angeles on March 26 wearing Givenchy Fall/Winter 2025 and made the case for tailoring done the most feminine way: with a dress. If suits don’t speak to you, try a structured blazer dress or sculptural mini with an intriguing neckline. Keep up the architecture à la Russell with a chunky gold earring.

Crop It & Belt It

Backgrid

Selena loves a cropped jacket, and this Ronny Kobo set is no exception. Take the stuffiness out of pinstripes with some midriff-showing (sorry, Chloë) plus sharp, all-black accessories (we have her exact ones below).

Mix Earth Tones

Backgrid

RiRi puts on a casual fashion show every time she steps into Giorgio Baldi, and this sharp suiting moment is a master class in neutral coordination. Pair gray with tan and green with brown, but make sure they’re all distinct enough to make a cohesive statement.

Accessorize The Runway Way

Backgrid

Pick up whatever gray suit speaks to you (COS has great ones), but the key here is to vamp it up with Saint Laurent-level accessories that take it out of the cubicle and into more favorable climes like exiting a Beverly Hills restaurant à la Hailey.

Get Preppy With It

Backgrid

Kendall slicked back her signature brunette locks to embody a boyish look here in Bottega Veneta. Go up a size or two in the blazer, keep the makeup simple, the accessories practically invisible, and the silhouette straight-forward to channel a bit of JFK Jr.

Keep It Short

Courtesy of Aritzia

Alex Consani’s board-room realness was on full display in her Aritzia campaign. Our favorite of the bunch was this cinched jacket with an itty-bitty skirt underneath, the better for mixing and matching when you don’t want to go full “boom boom.”