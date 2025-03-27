Backgrid

Fashion

6 Non-Stuffy Ways To Wear Suiting This Spring

With inspiration from Selena, Rihanna, and Taylor Russell.

by Kevin LeBlanc
We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Do you smell that in the air? It’s the scent of “boom boom.” Sean Monahan smartly coined the term to describe the maximalist, no-f*cks-given aura of rich, bossy energy permeating culture right now. Tailoring is flooding the runways, with takes from Stella McCartney and Saint Laurent persuading even the laziest dressers on a roomy blazer and a billowing pant. It’s hit the streets with little to no delay: Hailey Bieber wore a fresh-off-the-runway look to a dinner last fall, and Kendall Jenner has turned skirt suits into her off-duty uniform, which we coined as the White House Wives look. The boys have had their fun serving executive realness in too-short pants and ill-fitting jackets for too long now. It’s time for the girls to show everyone how it’s done, and in the least corporate way possible.

Indeed, Saint Laurent has been the blueprint, but other brands and the Rihannas of the world have provided hacks into business attire that feel both au courant and easily replicable. Below, we’ve broken down six takes on suiting and ways to dress like you’re the CEO of Rare Beauty, even if you’re just getting a weekday dinner.

Not Feeling A Suit? Wear A Structured Collar

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Taylor Russell stepped out in a rare public appearance in Los Angeles on March 26 wearing Givenchy Fall/Winter 2025 and made the case for tailoring done the most feminine way: with a dress. If suits don’t speak to you, try a structured blazer dress or sculptural mini with an intriguing neckline. Keep up the architecture à la Russell with a chunky gold earring.

Ambretta Combo Blazer Dress
Simkhai
$795
see on bergdorf goodman
Stretch Gabardine Sleeveless Dress
Ferragamo
$2,300
see on ferragamo
Small Orchid Earrings
Jennifer Fisher
$250
see on jennifer fisher
Scrunched Stud Earrings
Completedworks
$575
see on bergdorf goodman

Crop It & Belt It

Backgrid

Selena loves a cropped jacket, and this Ronny Kobo set is no exception. Take the stuffiness out of pinstripes with some midriff-showing (sorry, Chloë) plus sharp, all-black accessories (we have her exact ones below).

Avana Blazer
Gestuz
$121
$295
see on revolve
Avana High Waisted Pants
Gestuz
$188
$200
see on revolve
Medium Western Belt
CELINE
$640
see on celine
Boat Wide Bag
OSOI
$370
see on ssense
Ixia 95mm Patent Leather Pumps
Jimmy Choo
$975
see on farfetch

Mix Earth Tones

Backgrid

RiRi puts on a casual fashion show every time she steps into Giorgio Baldi, and this sharp suiting moment is a master class in neutral coordination. Pair gray with tan and green with brown, but make sure they’re all distinct enough to make a cohesive statement.

Gelso Oversized Blazer
The Frankie Shop
$399
see on the frankie shop
Sammy Shirt
Filippa K
$172
see on farfetch
Dina Pleated Trousers
The Frankie Shop
$163
see on the frankie shop
Delia Bootie
Schutz
$118.80
$198
see on schutz

Accessorize The Runway Way

Backgrid

Pick up whatever gray suit speaks to you (COS has great ones), but the key here is to vamp it up with Saint Laurent-level accessories that take it out of the cubicle and into more favorable climes like exiting a Beverly Hills restaurant à la Hailey.

Black Oval Baby Glasses
Bonnie Clyde
$200
see on ssense
Bulletin Dot Tie
The Tie Bar
$28
see on the tie bar
Evening Pouch in Satin
Saint Laurent
$2,150
see on saint laurent
Rigid Cuff
Mango
$35.99
see on mango
Lidia 105 Patent Slingback Pumps
Paris Texas
$595
see on mytheresa

Get Preppy With It

Backgrid

Kendall slicked back her signature brunette locks to embody a boyish look here in Bottega Veneta. Go up a size or two in the blazer, keep the makeup simple, the accessories practically invisible, and the silhouette straight-forward to channel a bit of JFK Jr.

Hazel Blazer
Reformation
$298
see on reformation
The Ex-Boyfriend Shirt In Emerald Stripe
Favorite Daughter
$188
see on favorite daughter
Cropped Cigarette Pants
Co
$495
see on neiman marcus
The Everyday Sock in Off-White
Comme Si
$30
see on comme si
Bon Bon Loafer in Black
Flattered
$225
see on flattered

Keep It Short

Courtesy of Aritzia

Alex Consani’s board-room realness was on full display in her Aritzia campaign. Our favorite of the bunch was this cinched jacket with an itty-bitty skirt underneath, the better for mixing and matching when you don’t want to go full “boom boom.”

Standout Blazer
Babaton
$248
see on aritzia
Pleated Mini Short
Babaton
$98
see on aritzia
Gray Short Suit Blazer
SHUSHU/TONG
$610
see on ssense
Gray Ruffled Pleat Miniskirt
SHUSHU/TONG
$281
$365
see on ssense