Bob Sightings & Hidden Sushi Bars With Emily Alyn Lind At Louis Vuitton Cruise 2027

The American Swing of Cruise 2027 shows saw all manner of designers and their A-list front-row friends come through, in both Los Angeles for Dior and New York, where Gucci showed over the weekend. Louis Vuitton closed out the trio of U.S.-based runways at the Frick Collection on May 20, and Emily Alyn Lind was our eyes and ears inside the event. The We Were Liars actress made her Louis Vuitton front-row debut in a delicate floral-patterned jacket with a silk collar from the Fall/Winter 2026 collection — and no show look is complete without sunglasses that, in Lind’s words, “make me sit up straighter.” It was all the better to spot both an infamous bob from across the front row and also her most anticipated sighting, whom she said was “Ms. Lydia Tár” — aka Oscar-winning actress and Louis Vuitton ambassador Cate Blanchett.

Lind prepped for the night with Louis Vuitton Beauté products and Weyes Blood on her playlist. She ordered room service “with extreme ambition then ran out of time,” and she scurried out of the Mark Hotel for the quick drive over to the Frick, where creative director Nicolas Ghesquière showed his take on New York yuppie style, complete with a Keith Haring collaboration across handbags and cheeky graphic T-shirts. Lind’s favorite look, though, was the one “with the sculptural collar. It felt like an old portrait that ended up in the future.” We won’t give too much away about the rest of the night — scroll on to see what Lind’s afterparty and prep look like.

Paige Powell

Paige Powell

Paige Powell

Paige Powell

Courtesy of Emily Alyn Lind “These sunglasses make me sit up straighter.”

Paige Powell

Paige Powell

Paige Powell

Paige Powell

Paige Powell

Paige Powell

Paige Powell

Courtesy of Emily Alyn Lind “Very casual thing to look up and see.”

Courtesy of Emily Alyn Lind “One of my favorite looks: sharp and delicate, like armor made of lace.”

Courtesy of Emily Alyn Lind “I wanted to steal this hat immediately.”

Courtesy of Emily Alyn Lind “The point where your heels have fully cut off circulation to your toes.”

Courtesy of Emily Alyn Lind “Discovering the afterparty had an entire sushi bar hidden downstairs.”

Courtesy of Emily Alyn Lind “Dessert after staring at beautiful people for three hours.”

Courtesy of Emily Alyn Lind “Ending the night exactly where I belong.”

Photography by Paige Powell

Hair by Mia Santiago

Makeup by Kale Teter

Styling by Olya Revutska