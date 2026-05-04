The Best Red-Carpet Looks At The 2026 Met Gala

Happy Fashion Super Bowl to the girls and gays, aka the Met Gala. The first Monday in May is here, and with it comes the largest museum-fundraising gala in the world. The Upper East Side is gridlocked with the world’s biggest stars in the name of showing up and showing out at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s opening of “Costume Art,” which is held in a set of new galleries. The night promises to deliver on an awe-inspiring exhibit, but most of the excitement happens before guests even walk into the museum. The stairs are where stars are reimagined (think Tyla’s sand couture from 2024, or Rihanna’s yellow Guo Pei in 2015), and the names we know and love dress on theme (or not) for their moment in the sun.

The cochair committee includes Beyoncé (making her return to the event for the first time since 2016), Nicole Kidman, and Venus Williams. The host committee has some of our favorite names as well, with Zoë Kravitz and Saint Laurent’s Anthony Vaccarello cochairing alongside Sabrina Carpenter, Doja Cat, Paloma Elsesser, Chase Sui Wonders, Alex Consani, Lisa, and Yseult. The dress code is “Fashion Is Art,” which is wonderfully direct and also open to much interpretation. We hope to see some art-inspired works (Saint Laurent’s Mondrian dress comes to mind) that will leave us with our jaws on the floor. We also hope to see Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner walk the red carpet together, among other potential sightings. Without further ado, see the best looks straight from 5th Avenue below.

Emma Chamberlain Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In custom Mugler and Chopard jewelry

Cara Delevingne Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images In Ralph Lauren and De Beers London jewelry

Ashley Graham Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Di Petsa and Zales jewelry

La La Anthony Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Wiederhoeft and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry

Nicole Kidman Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Chanel

Sunday Rose Kidman Urban Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Dior

Bill Skarsgård Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Thom Browne

Chase Sui Wonders Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In McQueen and Tiffany & Co. jewelry

Aariana Rose Philip Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Collina Strada

Rebecca Hall Julian Hamilton/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Tom Ford and Gabriel & Co. jewelry

Tyriq Withers Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Louis Vuitton

Charli xcx David Fisher/Shutterstock In Saint Laurent and David Yurman jewelry

Naomi Osaka Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Robert Wun

Lena Dunham Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Valentino

Doja Cat Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Saint Laurent

Zoë Kravitz Theo Wargo/FilmMagic/Getty Images In Saint Laurent

Anja Rubik Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Saint Laurent and Boucheron jewelry

Anna Weyant Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Marc Jacobs

Loli Bahia Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Saint Laurent

Isla Johnston Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Loewe and Briony Raymond jewelry

Sarah Pidgeon Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Loewe

Maluma Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Tom Ford

Dree Hemingway Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Valentino Couture and Pandora jewelry

Katy Perry Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Stella McCartney and Miodrag Guberinic custom headpiece

Connor Storrie Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Saint Laurent and Tiffany & Co. jewelry

Amanda Seyfried Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Prada and Tiffany & Co. jewelry

Camila Morrone Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Tory Burch

Laufey Theo Wargo/FilmMagic/Getty Images In Tory Burch and Bucherer jewelry

Rosé Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Saint Laurent and Tiffany & Co. jewelry

Olivia Wilde Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Thom Browne

Gigi Hadid Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Miu Miu and Jessica McCormack jewelry

EJAE Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Swarovski

Finn Wolfhard Julian Hamilton/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Thom Browne

Paul Anthony Kelly Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Dior

Maya Hawke Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Prada

Lisa Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Robert Wun and Bulgari jewelry

Joey King Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Miu Miu

Naomi Watts Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Dior

Alysa Liu Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Louis Vuitton

Yseult Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Harris Reed and Chopard jewelry

Stevie Nicks Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Zara by John Galliano and Tiffany & Co. jewelry

Julianne Moore Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Bottega Veneta and Messika jewelry

Karina Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Prada

Nicholas Hoult Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Prada

Jisoo Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Dior

Kylie Jenner Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Schiaparelli

Lux Pascal Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Cult Gaia

Paloma Elsesser Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Bureau of Imagination by Francesco Risso and Bernard James jewelry

Hunter Schafer Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Prada

Alex Consani Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Gucci

Hailey Bieber Michael Loccisano/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images In Saint Laurent and Belperron jewelry

Sombr Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Valentino

Lily-Rose Depp Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Chanel and Chanel High Jewelry

Audrey Nuna Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Robert Wun

Joe Alwyn Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Valentino

Anne Hathaway Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Michael Kors and Bulgari jewelry

Sabrina Carpenter Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Dior, Christian Louboutin shoes, and Chopard jewelry

Serena Williams Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Marc Jacobs

SZA Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Bode

Vittoria Ceretti Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Carolina Herrera and Boucheron jewelry

Suki Waterhouse David Fisher/Shutterstock In Michael Kors Collection and Boucheron jewelry

Margot Robbie Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Chanel and Chanel High Jewelry

Gabrielle Union Matt Baron/Shutterstock In Michael Kors and Tiffany & Co. jewelry

Troye Sivan Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Prada and custom Pandora brooches and belt

Gracie Abrams Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Chanel and Chanel High Jewelry

Adut Akech Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Thom Browne

Karlie Kloss Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Dior

Kendall Jenner Julian Hamilton/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In custom GapStudio designed by Zac Posen

Doechii Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Marc Jacobs

Kate Moss Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Anok Yai Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Balenciaga

Rachel Zegler Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Prabal Gurung and Jennifer Behr mask

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Burberry and Tiffany & Co. jewelry

Chase Infiniti Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Thom Browne and Marli jewelry

Jennie Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Chanel and Chanel High jewelry

Hoyeon Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In custom Louis Vuitton and Louis Vuitton high jewelry

Amelia Gray Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Chopard jewelry

Tyla Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Valentino and Jacob & Co. jewelry

Keke Palmer Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Cher Michael Loccisano/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images In Chrome Hearts

Tate McRae Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Ludovic de Saint Sernin

Kim Kardashian Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Allen Jones

Madonna Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Saint Laurent

Maude Apatow Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Valentino and Brilliant Earth jewelry

Ayo Edebiri Julian Hamilton/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Chanel

Odessa A’zion Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Valentino

Alexa Chung Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Dior

Beyoncé Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Olivier Rousteing

Blue Ivy Carter Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images IN Balenciaga

Lila Moss Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Balenciaga

Teyana Taylor Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Tom Ford

María Zardoya Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In McQueen and custom Pandora jewelry

Bhavith Mandava and Awar Odhiang Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Chanel

Adwoa Aboah Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Imaan Hammam Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Saint Laurent

Tessa Thompson Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Valentino and Pandora jewelry

Romeo Beckham Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Burberry and De Beers London jewelry

Louisa Jacobson Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Dilara Findikoglu

Daisy Edgar-Jones Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Cardi B Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Marc Jacobs

Rihanna Theo Wargo/FilmMagic/Getty Images In Maison Margiela Artisanal and Fred Leighton jewelry

Simone Ashley John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images In Stella McCartney

Laura Harrier Kevin Mazur/MG26/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Di Petsa

Rachel Sennott Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Marc Jacobs

Ayo Edebiri ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images In Chanel