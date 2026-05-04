NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 04: Kylie Jenner attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating "Costume Art" at the...
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Fashion

The Best Red-Carpet Looks At The 2026 Met Gala

Don’t miss a single moment from the most famous stairs in the world.

by Kevin LeBlanc

Happy Fashion Super Bowl to the girls and gays, aka the Met Gala. The first Monday in May is here, and with it comes the largest museum-fundraising gala in the world. The Upper East Side is gridlocked with the world’s biggest stars in the name of showing up and showing out at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s opening of “Costume Art,” which is held in a set of new galleries. The night promises to deliver on an awe-inspiring exhibit, but most of the excitement happens before guests even walk into the museum. The stairs are where stars are reimagined (think Tyla’s sand couture from 2024, or Rihanna’s yellow Guo Pei in 2015), and the names we know and love dress on theme (or not) for their moment in the sun.

The cochair committee includes Beyoncé (making her return to the event for the first time since 2016), Nicole Kidman, and Venus Williams. The host committee has some of our favorite names as well, with Zoë Kravitz and Saint Laurent’s Anthony Vaccarello cochairing alongside Sabrina Carpenter, Doja Cat, Paloma Elsesser, Chase Sui Wonders, Alex Consani, Lisa, and Yseult. The dress code is “Fashion Is Art,” which is wonderfully direct and also open to much interpretation. We hope to see some art-inspired works (Saint Laurent’s Mondrian dress comes to mind) that will leave us with our jaws on the floor. We also hope to see Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner walk the red carpet together, among other potential sightings. Without further ado, see the best looks straight from 5th Avenue below.

Emma Chamberlain

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In custom Mugler and Chopard jewelry

Cara Delevingne

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In Ralph Lauren and De Beers London jewelry

Ashley Graham

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In Di Petsa and Zales jewelry

La La Anthony

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In Wiederhoeft and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry

Nicole Kidman

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In Chanel

Sunday Rose Kidman Urban

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In Dior

Bill Skarsgård

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In Thom Browne

Chase Sui Wonders

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In McQueen and Tiffany & Co. jewelry

Aariana Rose Philip

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In Collina Strada

Rebecca Hall

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In Tom Ford and Gabriel & Co. jewelry

Tyriq Withers

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In Louis Vuitton

Charli xcx

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In Saint Laurent and David Yurman jewelry

Naomi Osaka

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In Robert Wun

Lena Dunham

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In Valentino

Doja Cat

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In Saint Laurent

Zoë Kravitz

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In Saint Laurent

Anja Rubik

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In Saint Laurent and Boucheron jewelry

Anna Weyant

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In Marc Jacobs

Loli Bahia

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In Saint Laurent

Isla Johnston

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In Loewe and Briony Raymond jewelry

Sarah Pidgeon

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In Loewe

Maluma

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In Tom Ford

Dree Hemingway

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In Valentino Couture and Pandora jewelry

Katy Perry

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In Stella McCartney and Miodrag Guberinic custom headpiece

Connor Storrie

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In Saint Laurent and Tiffany & Co. jewelry

Amanda Seyfried

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In Prada and Tiffany & Co. jewelry

Camila Morrone

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In Tory Burch

Laufey

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In Tory Burch and Bucherer jewelry

Rosé

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In Saint Laurent and Tiffany & Co. jewelry

Olivia Wilde

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In Thom Browne

Gigi Hadid

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In Miu Miu and Jessica McCormack jewelry

EJAE

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In Swarovski

Finn Wolfhard

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In Thom Browne

Paul Anthony Kelly

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In Dior

Maya Hawke

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In Prada

Lisa

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In Robert Wun and Bulgari jewelry

Joey King

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In Miu Miu

Naomi Watts

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In Dior

Alysa Liu

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In Louis Vuitton

Yseult

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In Harris Reed and Chopard jewelry

Stevie Nicks

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In Zara by John Galliano and Tiffany & Co. jewelry

Julianne Moore

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In Bottega Veneta and Messika jewelry

Karina

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In Prada

Nicholas Hoult

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In Prada

Jisoo

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In Dior

Kylie Jenner

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In Schiaparelli

Lux Pascal

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In Cult Gaia

Paloma Elsesser

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In Bureau of Imagination by Francesco Risso and Bernard James jewelry

Hunter Schafer

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In Prada

Alex Consani

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In Gucci

Hailey Bieber

Michael Loccisano/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

In Saint Laurent and Belperron jewelry

Sombr

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In Valentino

Lily-Rose Depp

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In Chanel and Chanel High Jewelry

Audrey Nuna

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In Robert Wun

Joe Alwyn

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In Valentino

Anne Hathaway

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In Michael Kors and Bulgari jewelry

Sabrina Carpenter

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In Dior, Christian Louboutin shoes, and Chopard jewelry

Serena Williams

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In Marc Jacobs

SZA

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In Bode

Vittoria Ceretti

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In Carolina Herrera and Boucheron jewelry

Suki Waterhouse

David Fisher/Shutterstock

In Michael Kors Collection and Boucheron jewelry

Margot Robbie

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In Chanel and Chanel High Jewelry

Gabrielle Union

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

In Michael Kors and Tiffany & Co. jewelry

Troye Sivan

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In Prada and custom Pandora brooches and belt

Gracie Abrams

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In Chanel and Chanel High Jewelry

Adut Akech

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In Thom Browne

Karlie Kloss

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In Dior

Kendall Jenner

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In custom GapStudio designed by Zac Posen

Doechii

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In Marc Jacobs

Kate Moss

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Anok Yai

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In Balenciaga

Rachel Zegler

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In Prabal Gurung and Jennifer Behr mask

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

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In Burberry and Tiffany & Co. jewelry

Chase Infiniti

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In Thom Browne and Marli jewelry

Jennie

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In Chanel and Chanel High jewelry

Hoyeon

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In custom Louis Vuitton and Louis Vuitton high jewelry

Amelia Gray

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In Chopard jewelry

Tyla

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In Valentino and Jacob & Co. jewelry

Keke Palmer

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Cher

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In Chrome Hearts

Tate McRae

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In Ludovic de Saint Sernin

Kim Kardashian

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In Allen Jones

Madonna

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In Saint Laurent

Maude Apatow

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In Valentino and Brilliant Earth jewelry

Ayo Edebiri

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In Chanel

Odessa A’zion

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In Valentino

Alexa Chung

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In Dior

Beyoncé

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In Olivier Rousteing

Blue Ivy Carter

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IN Balenciaga

Lila Moss

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In Balenciaga

Teyana Taylor

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In Tom Ford

María Zardoya

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In McQueen and custom Pandora jewelry

Bhavith Mandava and Awar Odhiang

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In Chanel

Adwoa Aboah

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Imaan Hammam

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In Saint Laurent

Tessa Thompson

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In Valentino and Pandora jewelry

Romeo Beckham

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In Burberry and De Beers London jewelry

Louisa Jacobson

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In Dilara Findikoglu

Daisy Edgar-Jones

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Cardi B

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In Marc Jacobs

Rihanna

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In Maison Margiela Artisanal and Fred Leighton jewelry

Simone Ashley

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In Stella McCartney

Laura Harrier

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In Di Petsa

Rachel Sennott

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In Marc Jacobs

Ayo Edebiri

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In Chanel

Devyn Garcia

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In Michael Kors Collection