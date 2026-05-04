Fashion
The Best Red-Carpet Looks At The 2026 Met Gala
Don’t miss a single moment from the most famous stairs in the world.
Happy Fashion Super Bowl to the girls and gays, aka the Met Gala. The first Monday in May is here, and with it comes the largest museum-fundraising gala in the world. The Upper East Side is gridlocked with the world’s biggest stars in the name of showing up and showing out at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s opening of “Costume Art,” which is held in a set of new galleries. The night promises to deliver on an awe-inspiring exhibit, but most of the excitement happens before guests even walk into the museum. The stairs are where stars are reimagined (think Tyla’s sand couture from 2024, or Rihanna’s yellow Guo Pei in 2015), and the names we know and love dress on theme (or not) for their moment in the sun.
The cochair committee includes Beyoncé (making her return to the event for the first time since 2016), Nicole Kidman, and Venus Williams. The host committee has some of our favorite names as well, with Zoë Kravitz and Saint Laurent’s Anthony Vaccarello cochairing alongside Sabrina Carpenter, Doja Cat, Paloma Elsesser, Chase Sui Wonders, Alex Consani, Lisa, and Yseult. The dress code is “Fashion Is Art,” which is wonderfully direct and also open to much interpretation. We hope to see some art-inspired works (Saint Laurent’s Mondrian dress comes to mind) that will leave us with our jaws on the floor. We also hope to see Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner walk the red carpet together, among other potential sightings. Without further ado, see the best looks straight from 5th Avenue below.
Emma Chamberlain
In custom Mugler and Chopard jewelry
Cara Delevingne
In Ralph Lauren and De Beers London jewelry
Ashley Graham
In Di Petsa and Zales jewelry
Nicole Kidman
In Chanel
Sunday Rose Kidman Urban
In Dior
Bill Skarsgård
In Thom Browne
Chase Sui Wonders
In McQueen and Tiffany & Co. jewelry
Aariana Rose Philip
In Collina Strada
Rebecca Hall
In Tom Ford and Gabriel & Co. jewelry
Tyriq Withers
In Louis Vuitton
Charli xcx
In Saint Laurent and David Yurman jewelry
Naomi Osaka
In Robert Wun
Lena Dunham
In Valentino
Doja Cat
In Saint Laurent
Zoë Kravitz
In Saint Laurent
Anja Rubik
In Saint Laurent and Boucheron jewelry
Anna Weyant
In Marc Jacobs
Loli Bahia
In Saint Laurent
Isla Johnston
In Loewe and Briony Raymond jewelry
Sarah Pidgeon
In Loewe
Maluma
In Tom Ford
Dree Hemingway
In Valentino Couture and Pandora jewelry
Katy Perry
In Stella McCartney and Miodrag Guberinic custom headpiece
Connor Storrie
In Saint Laurent and Tiffany & Co. jewelry
Amanda Seyfried
In Prada and Tiffany & Co. jewelry
Camila Morrone
In Tory Burch
Laufey
In Tory Burch and Bucherer jewelry
Rosé
In Saint Laurent and Tiffany & Co. jewelry
Olivia Wilde
In Thom Browne
Gigi Hadid
In Miu Miu and Jessica McCormack jewelry
EJAE
In Swarovski
Finn Wolfhard
In Thom Browne
Paul Anthony Kelly
In Dior
Maya Hawke
In Prada
Lisa
In Robert Wun and Bulgari jewelry
Joey King
In Miu Miu
Naomi Watts
In Dior
Alysa Liu
In Louis Vuitton
Yseult
In Harris Reed and Chopard jewelry
Stevie Nicks
In Zara by John Galliano and Tiffany & Co. jewelry
Julianne Moore
In Bottega Veneta and Messika jewelry
Karina
In Prada
Nicholas Hoult
In Prada
Jisoo
In Dior
Kylie Jenner
In Schiaparelli
Lux Pascal
In Cult Gaia
Paloma Elsesser
In Bureau of Imagination by Francesco Risso and Bernard James jewelry
Hunter Schafer
In Prada
Alex Consani
In Gucci
Hailey Bieber
In Saint Laurent and Belperron jewelry
Sombr
In Valentino
Lily-Rose Depp
In Chanel and Chanel High Jewelry
Audrey Nuna
In Robert Wun
Joe Alwyn
In Valentino
Anne Hathaway
In Michael Kors and Bulgari jewelry
Sabrina Carpenter
In Dior, Christian Louboutin shoes, and Chopard jewelry
Serena Williams
In Marc Jacobs
SZA
In Bode
Vittoria Ceretti
In Carolina Herrera and Boucheron jewelry
Suki Waterhouse
In Michael Kors Collection and Boucheron jewelry
Margot Robbie
In Chanel and Chanel High Jewelry
Gabrielle Union
In Michael Kors and Tiffany & Co. jewelry
Troye Sivan
In Prada and custom Pandora brooches and belt
Gracie Abrams
In Chanel and Chanel High Jewelry
Adut Akech
In Thom Browne
Karlie Kloss
In Dior
Kendall Jenner
In custom GapStudio designed by Zac Posen
Doechii
In Marc Jacobs
Kate Moss
Anok Yai
In Balenciaga
Rachel Zegler
In Prabal Gurung and Jennifer Behr mask
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
In Burberry and Tiffany & Co. jewelry
Chase Infiniti
In Thom Browne and Marli jewelry
Jennie
In Chanel and Chanel High jewelry
Hoyeon
In custom Louis Vuitton and Louis Vuitton high jewelry
Amelia Gray
In Chopard jewelry
Tyla
In Valentino and Jacob & Co. jewelry
Keke Palmer
Cher
In Chrome Hearts
Tate McRae
In Ludovic de Saint Sernin
Kim Kardashian
In Allen Jones
Madonna
In Saint Laurent
Maude Apatow
In Valentino and Brilliant Earth jewelry
Ayo Edebiri
In Chanel
Odessa A’zion
In Valentino
Alexa Chung
In Dior
Beyoncé
In Olivier Rousteing
Blue Ivy Carter
IN Balenciaga
Lila Moss
In Balenciaga
Teyana Taylor
In Tom Ford
María Zardoya
In McQueen and custom Pandora jewelry
Bhavith Mandava and Awar Odhiang
In Chanel
Adwoa Aboah
Imaan Hammam
In Saint Laurent
Tessa Thompson
In Valentino and Pandora jewelry
Romeo Beckham
In Burberry and De Beers London jewelry
Louisa Jacobson
In Dilara Findikoglu
Daisy Edgar-Jones
Cardi B
In Marc Jacobs
Rihanna
In Maison Margiela Artisanal and Fred Leighton jewelry
Simone Ashley
In Stella McCartney
Laura Harrier
In Di Petsa
Rachel Sennott
In Marc Jacobs
Ayo Edebiri
In Chanel
Devyn Garcia
In Michael Kors Collection