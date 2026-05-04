NEW YORK, NY - MAY 03: Zoë Kravitz is seen on May 03, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Howard...
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Fashion

Our Favorite Party Looks At The 2026 Met Gala Pre-Parties

All the fun of the first weekend in May, for your viewing pleasure.

by Kevin LeBlanc

How do you prepare for fashion’s biggest night out? If you’re an A-lister or anyone in New York for the big weekend, you don’t sit and twiddle your fingers while waiting for your time slot on the stairs at the Met; you hit the town for 72 hours beforehand. Indeed, the staircase is the largest stage, but the preparties are for letting your hair down and wearing an archival piece or fresh-off-the-runway dress with less pressure and way more fun. There are dinners, cocktails, and late-night dance parties with step-and-repeats that are practically begging for a look to be turned.

With that in mind, we’re taking stock of the best looks plucked fresh off the New York sidewalks that deserve a shoutout before we dig deep into the red carpet for the 2026 Met Gala. Below, see who caught our eye and the paparazzi’s flash.

Sabrina Carpenter

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Chase Sui Wonders

The Hapa Blonde/GC Images/Getty Images

Daisy Edgar-Jones

The Hapa Blonde/GC Images/Getty Images

Lisa Rinna

The Hapa Blonde/GC Images/Getty Images

Zoë Kravitz

Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Ella Emhoff

The Hapa Blonde/GC Images/Getty Images

Chase Infiniti

Christopher Polk/WWD/Getty Images

Colman Domingo

Christopher Polk/WWD/Getty Images

Alex Consani

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Hunter Schafer

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Odessa A’zion

Courtesy of Poupay (@poupayphoto)

Jennie

Courtesy of Poupay (@poupayphoto)

Ciara Miller

Courtesy of Poupay (@poupayphoto)

Natasha Lyonne

Courtesy of Poupay (@poupayphoto)

Janelle Monáe

Courtesy of Poupay (@poupayphoto)

Irina Shayk

Courtesy of Poupay (@poupayphoto)

Kim Kardashian

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Kendall Jenner

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Laura Harrier

XNY/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

Ariana Madix

The Hapa Blonde/GC Images/Getty Images

Vittoria Ceretti

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Donatella Versace

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