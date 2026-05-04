Our Favorite Party Looks At The 2026 Met Gala Pre-Parties

How do you prepare for fashion’s biggest night out? If you’re an A-lister or anyone in New York for the big weekend, you don’t sit and twiddle your fingers while waiting for your time slot on the stairs at the Met; you hit the town for 72 hours beforehand. Indeed, the staircase is the largest stage, but the preparties are for letting your hair down and wearing an archival piece or fresh-off-the-runway dress with less pressure and way more fun. There are dinners, cocktails, and late-night dance parties with step-and-repeats that are practically begging for a look to be turned.

With that in mind, we’re taking stock of the best looks plucked fresh off the New York sidewalks that deserve a shoutout before we dig deep into the red carpet for the 2026 Met Gala. Below, see who caught our eye and the paparazzi’s flash.

Sabrina Carpenter Aeon/GC Images/Getty Images

Chase Sui Wonders The Hapa Blonde/GC Images/Getty Images

Daisy Edgar-Jones The Hapa Blonde/GC Images/Getty Images

Lisa Rinna The Hapa Blonde/GC Images/Getty Images

Zoë Kravitz Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Ella Emhoff The Hapa Blonde/GC Images/Getty Images

Chase Infiniti Christopher Polk/WWD/Getty Images

Colman Domingo Christopher Polk/WWD/Getty Images

Alex Consani Aeon/GC Images/Getty Images

Hunter Schafer Aeon/GC Images/Getty Images

Odessa A’zion Courtesy of Poupay (@poupayphoto)

Jennie Courtesy of Poupay (@poupayphoto)

Ciara Miller Courtesy of Poupay (@poupayphoto)

Natasha Lyonne Courtesy of Poupay (@poupayphoto)

Janelle Monáe Courtesy of Poupay (@poupayphoto)

Irina Shayk Courtesy of Poupay (@poupayphoto)

Kim Kardashian Aeon/GC Images/Getty Images

Kendall Jenner Aeon/GC Images/Getty Images

Laura Harrier XNY/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

Ariana Madix The Hapa Blonde/GC Images/Getty Images

Vittoria Ceretti Aeon/GC Images/Getty Images