Happy May Day, partygoers. As we gear up for the first Monday in May and take our spot on the infamous staircase into the Metropolitan Museum of Art, we’re taking a moment to reflect on the parties that got us out of the house before the busiest weekend in New York. We have dispatches from a beachside bash courtesy of Meshki in Miami (alliteration is on the menu) and a warehouse part from H&M and Stella McCartney that we are still spiritually hungover from. See where else we landed this week below.

Stella McCartney & H&M Take Their Close Friends Clubbing

McCartney’s second collaboration with the Swedish minds at H&M is a celebration of her tried-and-true party-girl aesthetic, so what better way to show off the clothes than with a club party? A warehouse in Chelsea was turned into a music-and-fashion celebration, where campaign star Renée Rapp, Amelia Gray, Lila Moss, and other friends of Stella partied to DJ sets from Mark Ronson and took home pizza in bespoke boxes.

Amelia Gray, Stella McCartney, Yasmin Wijnaldum BFA | Matteo Prandoni, Sansho Scott, Madison Voelkel Renée Rapp BFA | Matteo Prandoni, Sansho Scott, Madison Voelkel Stephanie Silva, Renée Rapp, Janelle Monaé, Stella McCartney, Lila Moss, Yasmin Wijnaldum, Amelia Gray, Julez Smith, Ann-Sofie Johansson BFA | Matteo Prandoni, Sansho Scott, Madison Voelkel Livia Nunes, Amelia Gray BFA | Matteo Prandoni, Sansho Scott, Madison Voelkel 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

MESHKI Goes To The 305

The affordable go-to for club girls and Instagram baddies alike made its Resort collection right at home at Faena on South Beach, where F1 attendees and general Miami hotties rallied around Stas Karanikolaou and Victoria Villarroel, who hosted an evening of breezy beats, beachside bites, and looking stunning in the brand’s “Elsewhere” collection.

Stas Karanikolaou, Victoria Villarroel Myles Hendrik Victoria Villarroel Myles Hendrik Myles Hendrik Myles Hendrik 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

Diptyque Makes A Bold New Statement

The brand on our noses at all times gave their classic candles a refresh, with a new vessel, five new scents, and even refillable options for the sustainable girl inside all of us. New York party girls didn’t miss the chance to shuffle into the also recently reimagined New Museum for a night of performance, dancing, and yes, lots of sniffing of the new scents.

Vienna Skye Jason Crowley/BFA.com Abi Hoffman, Ikah Tolar, Ella Snyder, Olivia Joan Galli Jason Crowley/BFA.com Romilly Newman, Alina Timo Jason Crowley/BFA.com Jason Crowley/BFA.com 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

American Express & Marriott Bonvoy Bring Rao’s To The People

It’s not that Rao’s is “hard to get into”: It’s an impossible reservation. American Express and Marriott Bonvoy joined forces for one night only of Dinner Rush, bringing a table-for-table recreation of the East Harlem institution to Midtown. Classics were served family-style for lucky guests who secured a spot ahead of time.