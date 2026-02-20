Public Records Gets An Olfactory Makeover, Thanks To Diptyque

Where does one go after a drawn-out party-heavy week? Turns out, more parties. New York Fashion Week extended its invitations and got us out well past our bedtimes for what seems like a lifetime, but New Yorkers are nothing if tireless, so they strapped their boots on to continue serving looks at parties across the boroughs. Keep scrolling to see where we ended up after the final catwalks this week.

Diptyque Goes Old School

When I think of Public Records, I don’t automatically think of warm, lush scents, but Diptyque turned one of our trusty party spots into an olfactory den for the launch of their latest perfume, Orpheon Eau de Toilette. Stretch Armstrong pulled off a vinyl-only set with the likes of Evan Mock and other stylish New Yorkers in the building to test out the fragrance.

A Great Dinner For Heart Of Dinner

Fish Cheeks is a must-try for those in love with Asian-fusion seafood, and Jenny Han, Kathleen Hou, and Daniel Martin hosted a Lunar New Year dinner at the acclaimed Noho spot in the name of doing good (and eating well). Heart of Dinner raised over $30,000 across the evening, and guests including Lola Tung left with a hefty gift bag full of beauty staples from Tatcha, Beauty of Joseon, and many more.

Nike Closes All-Star Weekend On An All-Time High

Meanwhile in LA, members-only club The Bird Streets Club opened its doors for A-listers like Teyana Taylor, Travis Scott, Damson Idris, Lola Young, Victoria Monét, Steve Lacy, and Lil Yachty to attend All-Time High, Nike’s exclusive All-Star Weekend afterparty. DJ sets were provided by Zack Bia, Chase B, Coco & Breezy, Hank Korsan, Pedro Cavaliere, Elan Bia, Chi, DJ Obi, and Sarz; good vibes provided by Nike.