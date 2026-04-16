Stella McCartney & H&M Are Back Again, Baby

If you made it through social media during Coachella Weekend 1 with little to no FOMO; congratulations, you’re on the other side. All the influencers got their ‘fits off; Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber showed how casual actually might win the day at these finds of festivals; and Kylie Jenner made the case for a peasant blouse and fringed bra top in the same day. Elsewhere in the world of fashion, it’s Summer campaign season. Not only are the campaigns a celebration of the excellent creative teams at work, but they’re also lighting a fire under our collective asses to book a vacation, then shop for said getaway with haste. See what’s caught our eye this week outside the desert-sun photo-dump madness below.

Jennifer Lawrence Might Be Our Most Chaotic Spring Dresser

Her color-clashing is telling one story (that of free will and pleasing color-wheel dissonance), and her hat-slouchy-clothes-sunglasses combo is telling us another; namely, that when the temperature skyrockets 20 degrees in one week, going ultra casual is absolutely the move. Her shoulder-bag game is also worth noting, like her Dior suede bag or the studded tote she paired with Adidas shower slides. Keep us on our toes, JLaw; we like it that way.

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Set Your Reminders Now For The H&M & Stella McCartney Collab Drop

McCartney was one of the first in the designer-collab charge some 21 years ago with her H&M collection, and now she’s back for more. The collection is a greatest-hits run-through of McCartney’s party-meets-boardroom energy, with crisp suiting in charcoal gray, party dresses in shocking reds, and lots of crystallized mesh bodysuits and bras (as seen on campaign star Renée Rapp) for when you have an extra late night planned. The full collection releases on May 7 on hm.com.

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Your High-Summer-Campaign Cinematic Universe Dispatch

The First Lady Of Coachella Is Also A Saint Laurent Star

Hailey Bieber made waves not only as the most supportive wifey for the highest paid headliner in Coachella history, but also got the most earned media value for her Rhode World pop-up. As if that wasn’t enough, she made time to pose for Nadia Lee Cohen in Saint Laurent’s “Tangerine Temptation” campaign, which sees her high above Los Angeles in nylon trench coats and wind-breakers, a color-blocked one piece, and a scintillating baby-blue lace dress.

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Checks Over Stripes All Summer Long

Two of the hottest international British actors of the moment, Simone Ashley and Tom Blyth, have joined the likes of Jack Draper and Alexa Chung as Burberry campaign stars. This hits like a crisp popsicle on a hot day, as does Blyth’s open shirt and Ashley’s sarongs.

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...Seriously, Though, Why Aren’t We On A Beach Somewhere?

Loewe Paula’s Ibiza annual collaborative collection is a mainstay in island-hopping girls’ wardrobes, and this summer is all about the gradient print, light-wash denim, and pre-distressed party dresses. Elsewhere on the shore, Celine’s Été collection got its debut with help from Mona Tougaard and a cast of models so well styled, we’re clicking “add to cart” on the circle belt for our first sandy vacation of the season.

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Looking For A Wow-Factor Skirt? This Devil Wears Prada Collab Has You Covered

We just sung the praises of the statement skirt for Spring 2026, and Scoop’s The Devil Wears Prada 2 collaborative line has a fringed midi skirt in two colors that fit the bill. Exclusive to Walmart, the rest of the collection has peachy trench coats, oversized denim, and corsets built for turning it out at a fashion party or wherever you find yourself this spring. Shop the collection in its entirety here.