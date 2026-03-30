Lisa Makes History As The First K-Pop Act To Book A Vegas Residency

We’ve ran the numbers and according to our calculations, November will be the best time of year to visit Las Vegas in 2026. Not only will the comfortable 70 degree temps offer a nice respite from the chilly fall weather, but you’ll also have the chance to catch BLACKPINK’s Lisa in her very first Vegas residency, “Viva La Lisa.”

Per Variety, who broke the news on March 30, the K-Pop star is slated to make her residency debut at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace starting Nov. 13. The show will run for two weekends for a total of four shows (Nov. 13, Nov. 14, Nov. 27, and Nov. 28), making the Thai rapper the first K-Pop artist to headline a Vegas residency.

The residency poster sees Lisa (born Lalisa Manoban) in high-waisted sheer black tights and a pair of furry hand muffs conveniently covering her bare top.

Fans can sign up for presale access from Wednesday, April 1 at 10 a.m. PT through Sunday, April 19 at 10 p.m. PT. Presale begins on Wednesday, April 22 at 10 a.m. PT.