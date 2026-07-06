PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 06: Emma Corrin attends the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2026/2027 sh...
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Fashion

The Best Front-Row Style At Couture Week Fall 2026

Emma Corrin’s feathers definitely tickle our fancy.

by Kevin LeBlanc

While America was busy turning 250, France continued their World Cup berth and hosted Fashion Week after Fashion Week. Shortly after Men’s week wrapped up, the models and creatives took a power nap after running around in the heat to get ready for a bustling, equally sweaty Couture week schedule. The quick and dirty four-day affair is all about unparalleled craftsmanship, fresh ideas, and of course, gag-worthy front-row moments.

We are ready to see the heavyweights like Dior, Chanel, Schiaparelli, and Balenciaga show their latest offerings alongside some exciting new names like Michael Stewart of Standing Ground who is making his Couture debut, plus Duran Lantink’s inaugural Couture collection for Jean Paul Gaultier. And who can we expect to see swarm the front rows? Jonathan Anderson’s new Dior beauties could make an appearance (fingers crossed for Greta Lee and Alexa Chung), plus unexpected folks who may want to dip into the city for a bit of fashion madness. Below, we’re rounding up the looks you need to see from the steps of the Grand Palais and beyond in the City of Lights.

Emma Corrin at Schiaparelli

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Bad Bunny at Schiaparelli

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Lee Pace at Schiaparelli

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Michelle Yeoh at Schiaparelli

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Grace Gummer at Dior

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Sabrina Carpenter at Dior

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EJAE at Dior

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Josh O’Connor at Dior

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Dree Hemingway at Dior

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Alexa Chung at Dior

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Parker Posey at Dior

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Ethel Cain at Dior

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Ever Anderson at Dior

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Flowerovlove at Dior

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