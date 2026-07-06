Charli xcx Is Taking ‘Music, Fashion, Film’ To Theaters

Charli xcx is bringing Music, Fashion, Film to a theater near you. Nearly two years after fans gathered at Storm King Art Center to hear Brat and it’s completely different but still also brat for the very first time, the British pop star is hosting another in-person listening experience ahead of the release of her upcoming album, Music, Fashion, Film. Only this time around, fans outside of the greater New York City metro area will be able to participate, too.

From July 9 to 11, you can be one of the first people to hear Charli’s latest project thanks to the Music, Fashion, Film: The Listening Events. The new album will be played exclusively in independent cinemas in 25 cities around the world — a fitting homage to two of the three namesakes in the album’s title — and can be heard in cities like Los Angeles, London, Mexico City, Paris, Berlin, Melbourne, and Tokyo. Meanwhile, Charli will be making a special appearance at the NYC listening party to intro the album at Metrograph.

Music, Fashion, Film will be played in tandem with docu-series style clips and in-studio footage; no word on how “fashion” will play into all of this.

In a hyper-digital era, there’s something to be said about the intimacy and tangibility of The Listening Events as an alternative to streaming. After all, if the OG brat wall taught us anything, it’s that events like this should be experienced amongst community, not independently. She’s the queen of the IRL marketing gimmick, raising the bar for herself with every album cycle.

Tickets for each city are available now via Charli’s website.