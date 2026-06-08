Goodbye, ‘Brat’ Summer. Hello ‘Music, Fashion, Film’ Fall.

Before you go spending all your money on Phoebe Bridgers’ upcoming tour, you should know that Charli xcx is also hitting the road this fall.

The “360” singer announced the North American leg of the Music, Fashion, Film Tour on June 8, just one week after sharing that her forthcoming album of the same name drops on July 24. “Soooo excited to announce the Music, Fashion, Film Tour !” Charli wrote on Instagram. “Can’t wait to party together again, it’s gonna be cute xx.”

The tour kicks off on Sept. 11 in Philadelphia, with the 33-year-old making stops in 10 cities across 12 nights before wrapping the run in Las Vegas on Oct. 23.

Tour Openers

26-year-old hyperpop ingenue Underscores is set to open for Charli on the North American leg of the tour.

Get Your Music, Fashion, Film Tour Tickets

Artist presale begins Friday, June 12 at 9 a.m. local time. To participate, fans must sign up via Charli’s Live Nation artist page by 11 p.m. ET on Wednesday, June 10.

The general on-sale will then take place on Friday, June 12 at 1 p.m. local via Charli’s website.

Charli will also be dropping a limited number of $20 “Angel Tickets” in August, as well as a limited number of charity tickets for the first five rows of each venue, with 50% of the net proceeds going to Transgender Law Center.

Find Your Date