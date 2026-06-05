Phoebe Bridgers Is Going On Tour, No-Phones Allowed

When we predicted it was going to be a Phoebe Bridgers fall, we had no idea that our big-brained theories and red string conspiracies would be confirmed so soon. Today, Bridgers announced she’s going on tour, and you can expect to see her live in — you guessed it — the fall.

The 35-show Lost Tour kicks off on Sept. 15 in Indianapolis, Indiana, with the 31-year-old making stops at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center, Atlanta’s State Farm Arena, Inglewood’s Intuit Dome, Dublin’s 3Arena, and London’s O2 before wrapping her run in Stockholm, Sweden on Dec. 12.

If you’ve been keeping up with the singer, you know she has spent the last month playing private, no-phones-allowed, pop-up shows all over the country. In keeping with tradition, Bridgers has announced the upcoming tour will also be device-free, which means all phones, smart watches, and accessories will be secured in Yondr pouches for the duration of each show.

Tour Openers

Bridgers has tapped Alex G to join her on the North American leg of the tour, and Isaac Wood for her stint in the U.K., Ireland, and Europe.

Get Your Lost Tour Tickets

Presale registration is now until Thursday, June 11th at 10pm via Bridgers’ website. The official artist presale will be split between June 9 and June 10 at 10 a.m. local time; fans must apply before June 7 at 11:59 CT to be considered for the random selection on Day One. All registered fans will be notified of the random selection results via email and text message by June 8 at 10:00 a.m. CT.

The general on-sale takes place Friday, June 12 at 10 a.m. local.

$1 from every ticket sold on the North American leg of the tour will be donated to RAINN, the nation’s largest anti-sexual violence organization and operator of the National Sexual Assault Hotline.

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