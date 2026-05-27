All Signs Are Pointing To A Phoebe Bridgers Fall

While we’ve been hedging our bets on who will dominate the charts this summer, Phoebe Bridgers seems to have the fall on lock.

It’s been six (!) years since Bridgers released her sophomore album Punisher, and three years since boygenius, Bridgers’ indie rock outfit with Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker, dropped The Record, but that’s (hopefully) all about to change. Since May 8, Bridgers has played a number of private, no-phones-allowed, pop-up shows throughout the U.S., performing a mix of old and unreleased music in cities like Savannah, Georgia, Chattanooga, Tennessee, and Roswell, New Mexico. The “I Know The End” singer hasn’t publicly confirmed the purpose of these shows — in fact, she hasn’t acknowledged the shows at all given that she’s not active on Instagram — but if we had to guess, she’s probably looking to generate some hype before she inevitably announces a new album.

Since we’re already speculating, we might as well make a wager on when the rest of us who don’t live in Greenville, South Carolina or Mobile, Alabama will get to hear the new music. Here’s what we know: The fonts on the show posters have a very gothic feel to them, and fans have noticed a correlation between the concert locations and extraterrestrial activity. With this minimal amount of evidence, we have deduced that Bridgers is eyeing a fall album release. (Before the stan accounts catch wind of this, we want to make one thing very clear: This is just speculation. But if we’re right, remember where you heard it first.)

Music isn’t the only thing on the horizon for Bridgers this autumn. Later this year, the singer-songwriter will make her feature film acting debut in Lance Oppenheim’s Primetime, a crime drama inspired by the rise of Dateline NBC. She stars in the film alongside Robert Pattinson (who plays famed Dateline host Chris Hansen), Skyler Gisondo, Merritt Wever, and Anna Faris. No word on an official release date yet, but the teaser trailer is out now.

All of this to say, enjoy your summer of a*s shaking in the club, because if Bridgers does drop this year, it’s going to be a very sad girl fall.