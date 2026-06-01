Charli xcx Announces New Album, 'Music, Fashion, Film'

In the words of Charli xcx, nothing is going to save us — not music, fashion, or film. Or so we thought.

On June 1, the British singer-songwriter announced that her new album, Music, Fashion, Film, arrives on July 24. We had a feeling it was building to this; Charli kicked off the new era with “Rock Music,” followed by the aptly titled “SS26,” in which she sings about music, fashion, and, you guessed it, film. In keeping with the theme, Charli tapped three legends from each of the respective fields for the album cover: Martin Scorsese, Marc Jacobs, and John Cale.

The project is set to have 11 songs.

Aidan Zamiri

She teased the album a day earlier on TikTok, in which she not-so-subtly told bandwagoner Brat fans to curb their expectations. “So I made an album, and it’s really different from the last one,” the “360” singer says. “That is a fact. And I love it, and you might not. And that’s cool. But if you do, then that’s cute. But if you don’t, that’s totally OK, because that’s just what it is to have personal preferences.

Based on what we’ve heard so far, we expect to be firmly in the “cute” camp.