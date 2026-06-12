Only Madonna Could Shut 34th Street Down For A Monday Night Party

One of the greatest opening lyrics of the 21st century says, “Lavender Lamborghini, roll up in a blue bikini / B*tches on the beaches, lookin' super cute and freaky.” Charli xcx could never have predicted the legs her song “Vroom Vroom” would have, or how well it would apply to a Monday-night party in midtown Manhattan in 2026. Lavender is now Madonna’s color, and she shut down the city for her latest venture before Confessions II comes out next month. Elsewhere in the city, vibes have truly never been higher, with the Knicks just one game away from bringing it home for the first time in 53 years. There’s also the World Cup, which is drawing audiences from around the globe and on every city block. See what parties got us feeling the groove in between the sports madness below.

Madonna Goes Full Purple For Kiko

Just a stone’s throw from Monday’s NBA Finals game at Madison Square Garden, another takeover was happening for Kiko Milano. For the unaware, the Italian makeup brand is like their Maybelline, and they’re setting their sights internationally this year. They didn’t do a bag job in picking out an ambassador — they got Madonna. The Confessions II singer was done up in her best Kiko purple (just like the Lambo outside) for the launch of Kiko Milano at Macy’s Herald Square, and was joined by the likes of Julia Fox, Nicole Scherzinger, Susanne Bartsch, Honey Dijon, Leigh Lezark, Amanda Lepore, and Rico Nasty, proving the dance floor is the place to be this summer.

Honey Dijon, Madonna BFA Julia Fox BFA Rico Nasty BFA Yseult BFA 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

Tory Burch Splashs Into Summer

The most adorable jelly accessories of the season come from the mind of Burch, who launched her Splash collection to great success a few weeks ago (we tried and were unsuccessful in nabbing the beach-ball-shaped bag). They commemorated a wet, hot summer in store with a Los Angeles pool party that saw synchronized swimmers give faces like Salem Mitchell and Emma Brooks a proper Friday afternoon show. Oh, and no true house party is complete without a grill and beer pong, which were also available to lucky partygoers.

Emma Brooks PARIS MUMPOWER Alana O’Herlihy, Liv Perez STEFANIE KEENAN FOR GETTY IMAGES Cierra O’Day STEFANIE KEENAN FOR GETTY IMAGES Salem Mitchell Paris Mumpower 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

Dom Pérignon Throws The Bubbliest Party Of The Week

A sleepy Chelsea gallery at night is often just another window to pass by on the way to the club, but for one night only, Dom Pérignon turned High Line Nine into their dance floor, bottle display, and re-launch event for En Japanese Brasserie, the West Village spot beloved by fashion insiders that closed last year. Martha Stewart, Mark Ronson, and François Arnaud were among the lucky guests to enjoy the legendary En Japanese Brasserie fried chicken, which paired perfectly with their trio of new champagnes, Expression of Harmony (featuring Dom Pérignon Vintage 2017, Vintage 2008 Plénitude 2, and Rosé Vintage 2010.) Ronson turned the night into a party with his signature flair, and the bubbles helped guests keep the dancing going well into the night.