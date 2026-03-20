Martha Stewart, Milkshakes & Margiela: The Week In Party Photos

We have had just about enough of afterparties (for the time being at least), with post-Oscars fatigue hitting us hard. But the great outdoors called, and we were outside this week to answer and celebrate some new jeans (we wish it was the K-pop kind, but alas) and the world of Maison Margiela, both in Los Angeles and New York. It’s a hard-won thing to shut down Indochine on a Wednesday, but Martha Stewart and Mother did just that, and threw the party of the week. (Any party where we leave with loose cigarettes and chocolate-chip cookies is automatically god-tier.) See how the girls and gays got down and got suited up in Canadian tuxedos this week, below.

Maison Margiela Brings The Fun On A Monday

The brand seized on partygoers being in town for the Oscars and threw a campaign launch party (which features a score by Oscar nominee Max Richter) at their Melrose Place store, with lots of well-dressed folks like María Zardoya, Orville Peck, and Lux Pascal.

María Zardoya, Chloe Kim BFA/Jason Sean Weiss Dana Boulos, Courtney Trop, Maria Bernad BFA/Jason Sean Weiss Max Richter, Orville Peck BFA/Jason Sean Weiss Lux Pascal, Sydney Lemmon BFA/Jason Sean Weiss 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

J.Crew & Lee Throw Down In Their True Blues

J.Crew’s collaboration with the selvedge-denim experts at Lee was made for walking — and twirling. Angelenos like Terrence O’Connor — who hosted the evening’s raffle — and Harmony gathered at Clark Street Diner for classic cocktails and dancing well after midnight.

Terrence O’Connor Myles Hendrik Dean Dicriscio, Harmony, Terrence O’Connor Myles Hendrik Karolyn Pho, Delaney Rowe Myles Hendrik Myles Hendrik 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

Motherfest On A Weeknight

Martha Stewart is a consummate hostess, but for one night at Indochine, she was the guest of honor and not the one making the passed bites. She clearly had her hand in the food served at her Mother campaign launch to guests like Jenna Lyons, Helena Christensen, and Carole Radziwill (all mothers in their own ways). Caviar, martinis with a twist, milk and cookies, and cigarettes were all offered on silver trays as hordes of partygoers showed off their finest blue jeans and seized the opportunity to share a smoke with ‘90s legends outside.

Martha Stewart BFA/Ben Rosser Francesca Keller, Diva Smith BFA/Ben Rosser Jenna Lyons, Helena Christensen, Leigh Lezark, Sarah Clary BFA/Ben Rosser Carole Radziwill BFA/Ben Rosser 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

The Best-Smelling (& Sounding) Brooklyn Hang Of The Week

Over on the East Coast, the Margiela party girls took the opportunity to listen to back-to-back sets from Eli Escobar and Fcukers as they spun for the launch of Replica Chasing Sunsets. Of course the sunset-inspired backdrop made for great party pictures, and the mango-infused scent made for a refreshingly pleasant-smelling dance floor.