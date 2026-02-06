Denim On Denim On Denim, Or This Week In Party Photos

It takes a lot to get us outside in February. Last week’s party offerings did just that pretty much every night, and this week, if we were to be seen outside in the single-digit weather, it had to do with denim. Mother, GUESS Jeans, and Banana Republic all made their case for new jeans in 2026, whether with low-rise, flared options or no-nonsense work styles. Where the yards of denim stretched, the it girls followed, whether in the East Village or West Hollywood. Keep reading to see what places we bravely jumped to and from amid the polar vortex.

Mother & Paige Reifler Re-Up On Disco & Denim

Reifler is a model with her finger on the blue-jean-covered pulse; her first collection with Mother sold out quickly. They enlisted her again to expand on the original offering, and they celebrated at East Village institution Joyface with disco music, cowboy hats, and a host of low-rise-denim-wearing baddies.

Paige Reifler Deonté Lee/BFA.com Jordan Rand Deonté Lee/BFA.com Harry Hill, Ella Emhoff, Ali Royals, Emily Dawn Long Deonté Lee/BFA.com Michael Seater Deonté Lee/BFA.com 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

GUESS Jeans Lands In LA

GUESS Jeans is quickly becoming a must-have for the girls looking for premiere denim trends this year. Under Nicolai Marciano’s creative direction, girlfriend Amelia Gray and Lexee Smith are new campaign stars, and the brand just opened a new store in LA. Eli Russell Linnetz and Karrueche joined Marciano and Gray at The Living Room for a low-key dinner in honor of leveling up in great jeans.

Amelia Gray, Eli Russell Linnetz Amaury Nessaibia Denzel Dion, Maggie Lindemann Amaury Nessaibia Karrueche Amaury Nessaibia Amelia Gray, Nicolai Marciano Amaury Nessaibia 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

Liana Satenstein Does Live Shopping With Banana Republic

Liana Satenstein’s Neverworns series has all types of downtown cool girls selling their wares on Instagram Live. She took this to new levels for Banana Republic’s 9 to 5 Collection, hosting a live shopping experience complete with chicken tenders and musical performances at the brand’s Soho store. She put the work in the collection of workwear pieces, which guests like Ella Emhoff could shop right off the mini runway.

Liana Satenstein Leandro Justen Ella Emhoff, Brynn Wallner Leandro Justen Leandro Justen Leandro Justen 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

Jeff Koons & Stella McCartney’s High Pop Cocktail

The iconoclast and the British fashion designer have collaborated before, but their latest collection involves merch-like products that got their proper celebration with an intimate cocktail at the Stella McCartney store in Soho. Koons’ kids and Grace Vanderwaal piled into the basement of the store to hear Derek Blasberg and Koons wax poetic on art, fashion, and pop.