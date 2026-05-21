Looking For A Fun Summer Accessory? Start With Tory Burch’s Jelly Capsule

If you live on the East Coast, the incredibly hot week we had might have sent you into a spiral not only because of the climate-change implications, but more importantly, because your summer wardrobe is nowhere near ready. Jokes aside, the “what are your summer plans?” conversations are starting to happen, and with it comes the need for a little closet refresh. We have a bounty of ideas from the worlds of Tory Burch, H&M, and more, plus a great bag or two from Gucci in case you have no plans to leave the city. Keep reading to see what drops we’re shopping this week.

Your Next Great Summer Shoe Is Here

The flip-flop domination of 2025 continues into 2026 — especially if Havaianas has any say. Their latest collaboration is with the French cool girls at Isabel Marant, resulting in tie-dyed classic flip-flops plus the puffy, bauble-d pair, which we expect to see on an It girl or two in the next few months. Shop the range on May 22 here.

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Tory Burch Gets Jelly With It

The fun of Tory’s classic logo-adorned pieces gets a transparent update for summer inspired by long days spent at the pool. The beloved jelly material appears on totes, shoulder bags, and sandals, in a range of colors (and at reasonable prices) that feel right at home on Alex Consani, oversized sunglasses and all.

Anthony Seklaoui

Allons À La Plage Avec H&M!

H&M’s Studio offering is an elevated take on its favorite trend of the minute, and the latest collection is an homage to southern French ladies. Expect nautical stripes, billowing dresses, matching linen sets, and bohemian accessories that will play nicely with both daytime and evening outfits. Our personal pick is the handkerchief-hem miniskirt, which feels both effortful and effortless.

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Gucci ❤️ NY

Gucci’s love for the city that never sleeps keeps on giving; as if its Times Square takeover wasn’t enough, the brand is launching a range of bags, shoes, and accessories (like the funny little apple charm below) that are only available in New York boutiques and online in the United States. We particularly love the Borsetto bag, which is already on our wishlists, and this edition has Gucci’s New York boutique addresses emblazoned on the key tag.

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Dior’s Windows Get A Surreal Update

Right after its Cruise 2027 show that honored Hollywood (and particularly its obsession with vintage cars), Dior updated their House of Dior windows in Beverly Hills and New York with an installation by surrealist artists Alex Chinneck. His wacky, distorted vision of cars and street lamps give an eerie feel to the displays and mirror the draped, twisted look of Jonathan Anderson’s clothes.