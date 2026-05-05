Hitting on a trend at the Met Gala is never a sure thing. With so many creative teams working on looks, you never know where the wind will blow. But leave it to Alex Consani to nail several recurring motifs last night at the 2026 Met Gala. Not only was her nipple-baring look right on par with fellow girls like Chase Infiniti, Hailey Bieber, and Kylie Jenner, but her makeup look featured bleached brows (another It-Girl must), angelic lashes, and a face seemingly carved from marble by makeup artist Sam Visser — not unlike both the strong statues inside the Met and the girls paying homage to art.

Visser and Consani teamed up with YSL Beauty to execute her look, which Visser tells NYLON exclusively was “a nod to angelic statues.” Visser is an old pro at the Met, and knows “even if the theme is not ‘Costume Art,’ the looks are always makeup as art. The girls want to look iconic and doing the MOST in a really beautiful way.” Because marble is famously not a shiny material, Visser used the yet-to-be-released Skin Affair Soft Glow Cushion Foundation and All Hours Hyper Blur Loose Powder in Shade 1 “to create a flawless base and achieve an incredible matte powdery skin. Her skin prep was all about dimension-building. We used a really pale shade of concealer to pop highlights in the face, then a deeper tone to create contour.” Visser is a master at using makeup to sculpt the face, so it’s no surprise to see Consani’s cheekbones and jawline carved like she’s made of marble. “We used the Couture Mini Clutch Luxury Eyeshadow Palette in taupe and gray shades to create dimension in face, around the nose, eyes, cheekbones, jawline and forehead.”

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Consani’s Gucci gown was feathery and delectably dramatic, but for her arrival onto the carpet, she wore a simple white satin overcoat that made her look like a freshly bathed angel — so simplicity with the face was key. “What I liked about what Sam and I came up with is that it’s quite simple. For me, the costume was the clothing, and the makeup was a beautiful aspect of the look,” Consani tells NYLON exclusively. “Fashion gives you the ability to transform who you are. There’s a big train on my dress, so Sam and I decided to make it classic with gorgeous, shimmering, matte skin. It’s me, but plus, plus, plus, and all the versions of myself I want in a makeup look.”

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Courtesy of Alex Consani

If the skin was baby-like and the brows were nowhere to be seen, the stars of the show were her lashes and lips. Visser called out Lash Latex Mascara as the key product for this look, using the sculpting mascara to bring out her eyes with just a dash of Lines Liberated 24H Waterproof Eyeliner in both brown and black to add dimension. As for the lips? It should come as no surprise that Visser sculpted out Consani’s gorgeous cupid’s bow with the Lovenude Kiss Shaper Sculpting Lip Liner in a taupe-y nude, then daubed on Lovenude Lip Blusher Soft Blurring Lip Color in a classic pink to finish it off. Miss Mawma not only made our best-dressed list; she won the night with a YSL Beauty look worthy of a closer look and a spot in the museum’s permanent collection.