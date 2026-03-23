I Tried YSL Beauty’s Lovenude Collection As A Certified Nude-Lip Girl

Welcome to Don’t Sleep On This, a series dedicated to the products NYLON’s beauty team will rebuy over and over again and want you to know about.

Dua Lipa should absolutely be your favorite celebrity, if she’s not already. Not only does she lead an aspirationally charmed life, but she’s also a cultural tastemaker, only handing out cosigns to a select few companies that demand your attention. One of those brands is YSL Beauty, which the pop star has been a global ambassador for since 2024. Naturally, whenever the brand launches a new product, expect the coveted Lipa stamp of approval to follow suit.

The next collection that’s going to be on Dua Lipa’s lips (literally and figuratively) is Lovenude, YSL Beauty’s latest lip offering centered on two brand-new innovations: the Kiss Shaper Sculpting Lip Liner and the Lovenude Lip Blusher. As the hero product of the collection, the Kiss Shaper Sculpting Lip Liner promises up to eight hours of transfer-resistant wear packaged in a creamy pencil perfect for sculpting without stiffness. Pair that with your choice of a Lovenude Lip Blusher, a matted lipstick made with hyaluronic acid and squalane for up to seven hours of wear and 24 hours of hydration, and you’ve got your new favorite lip combo.

The new liner is available in 10 shades ranging from Nude Lavallière to Espresso Dreams, while the lip blusher comes in Nude Lavallière, Undressed Pink, Naughty Pink, Illicit Nude, Mauve Haze, and 3AM Espresso.

Courtesy of YSL Beauty Courtesy of YSL Beauty 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

As someone who is irrationally averse to a bold lip, I knew I had to try Lovenude. For my research, I decided to test two of the nudiest nudes the collection has to offer, Nude Lavallière and Undressed Pink, plus a darker shade (Naughty Pink) as a way of expanding my horizons without pushing myself too far outside my comfort zone. I combined the lippies with the Undressed Pink Kiss Shaper Sculpting Lip Liner and promptly began my experiment.

First up was Undressed Pink. If you couldn’t tell by the name, this shade boasts a deep pink hue — so much so that, when applied too much, it can appear dusty red if you’re not careful. (This isn’t necessarily a bad thing — who wouldn’t want two shades in one? — just something worth noting.) Both the liner and lipstick formulas are as creamy and hydrating as their ingredients suggest, and because the products are the same shade, it makes for an impressively undetectable lip combo.

Next was Naughty Pink, and as the least-nude offering of the batch, it was the shade that surprised me the most. Though the raspberry hue is definitely bolder than I’m used to, it still feels like a neutral when I wear it. Well done, team.

Undressed Pink Naughty Pink 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

In the end, though, it was the Nude Lavallière that came out on top. The muted pink tint is exactly what I seek in a nude, and considering it’s the closest color match to my natural lips, I can easily see this becoming my everyday shade in the near future.

Now, for the final test: longevity. Throughout the day, my lips endured many a straw, several meals, and an at-home karaoke session with nary a crack nor a smudge to be seen. I didn’t even need to reapply — 10 out of 10.

Nude Lavallière Courtesy of YSL Beauty Courtesy of YSL Beauty Courtesy of YSL Beauty 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

The Kiss Shaper Sculpting Lip Liner and the Lovenude Lip Blusher are now available at YSL Beauty and Sephora.