The Best World Cup Collections To Shop For A Sporty-Girl Summer

We aren’t in the business of covering sports on a regular basis, but when we live in Jalen Brunson’s New York and the World Cup is about to kick off, who are we to resist? The vibes are high in the city, with the NBA Finals (hopefully) wrapping up soon and the first games of the FIFA World Cup starting on June 11. Fashion is more than ready to meet the moment, and if you’re not Kylie Jenner and ordering custom Chrome Hearts in Knicks blue and orange, there are plenty of options for watching soccer (football) games all summer long. Nike is naturally leading the charge, with other heavyweights dropping designer-level collections. Elsewhere, the fashion labels we rely on all summer long are doing sports-coded pieces, too, so that the fashion girlies aren’t left behind when watching a game this summer. See the best drops of the season below.

Nike Goes Hard

Nike’s global domination this time of year should come as no surprise, and they’ve found fashion-forward ways into the madness. First up is France, whose Federation kits are designed by Jacquemus. We’re feeling the striped jersey, which will pair well with the Moon shoes Jacquemus reimagined with Nike earlier this year.

Courtesy of Jacquemus

They have also teamed up with six more countries to provide Federation kits; our favorites and the ones to shop are the Palace collaboration for England and the United States’ V.A.A. (Virgil Abloh Archive) long-sleeve rugby shirt that will stay in your closet long after the last game this summer. Shop the collections at local federation shops on June 11, with larger release on June 16 on SNKRS and at Nike retail locations.

United States x V.A.A. Courtesy of Nike England x Palace Courtesy of Nike 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

Levi’s Ringer T-Shirts

Not feeling a jersey? Our friends at Levi’s are on the case. The people behind our favorite jeans and one of our favorite music festivals have released a line of 14 different country-based ringer tees available in both mini and regular versions; the Brazil yellow-and-green is a classic, but don’t sleep on the reissue of the retro U.S. Soccer logo.

Courtesy of Levi's

Balenciaga Soccer Series

Feeling high fashion? Consider Balenciaga’s classic soccer gear, which has zero official affiliation outside of the legendary French fashion house. The jerseys are year-round staples, ditto the track jacket.

Courtesy of Balenciaga

Willy Chavarria x Adidas Originals

The Mexican national team got an editorial moment via this collaboration, which extends Chavarria’s long-term Adidas link-up with an accredited collection for Selección Nacional de México World Cup merchandise. The long-sleeve rugby shirt is a standout here (the jerseys have already sold out), with the full range available on adidas.com now.

Courtesy of adidas Originals

GIA Sport

If the accredited jerseys and official swag isn’t hitting for you (read: you want to be more girly), I.AM.GIA is here for your WAG-coded needs. The range of tops all come with matching headbands and pair well with the tasseled microshorts. Find your team’s color and mix and match. The best part? The swim, which will also have legs after the World Cup wraps up.

Courtesy of I.AM.GIA

Lotto Sportswear’s Legendary Moments

The Italian jersey experts are bringing an artful take to national uniforms this year thanks to a partnership with artist Andrew Thiele; we’re shopping the Brazilian, Spanish, and American takes on lottosport.com.