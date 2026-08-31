In the Pit at Daisy Chain Fields With Olivia Rodrigo, Chappell Roan & More

Fans flocked to Olivia Rodrigo’s inaugural Daisy Chain Fields festival on Aug. 29 with the hopes of hearing some good music in the name of an even better cause. What they left with were a day’s worth of unforgettable core memories, a renewed sense of hope for the future, and at least half a dozen friendship bracelets.

Even in the face of oppressive humidity and 95-degree heat, attendees laughed, danced, cried, and crafted their way through the festival while acts like Eli, Bikini Kill, Mitski, Rachel Chinouriri, Not For Radio, Santigold, Doechii, and Chappell Roan served as a soundtrack to their evening. And though the temperature was still stifling by the time Olivia Rodrigo took the stage for her headlining set, the balmy atmosphere was no match for her stellar performance alongside special guests Sarah McLachlan, Alanis Morissette, and Stevie Nicks.

Rodrigo confirmed Daisy Chain Fields will be back in 2027, but thanks to NYLON’s exclusive photos from the festival, you don’t have to wait a year to experience the festival yourself.

Mitski

Mitski

Doechii

Doechii

Doechii

Chappell Roan

Chappell Roan Chappell Roan 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

Olivia Rodrigo

Olivia Rodrigo

Olivia Rodrigo and Sarah McLachlan

Olivia Rodrigo Olivia Rodrigo 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

Olivia Rodrigo

Olivia Rodrigo

Olivia Rodrigo

Olivia Rodrigo