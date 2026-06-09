Chappell Roan Is A Vampy Princess For Her First MAC Viva Glam Collection

Becoming a MAC girl is a badge of honor, but collaboration on a MAC Viva Glam lipstick is an accomplishment only few of our favorites can claim. As of today, Chappell Roan is one of those lucky ladies.

Roan joined the MAC family last year, and has since stunned in several campaigns for the brand, including one with barely a stitch of makeup on. For her MAC Viva Glam collection, Roan created three signature shades: a classic cherry red matte lipstick inspired by her hair (MACximal Silky Matte Viva Glam Lipstick in UnNatural Red Head), a glossy plum lipstick-balm hybrid (Viva Glam LustreGlass Sheer-Shine Lipstick in Roan of Arc), and a purple-red shiny gloss (Viva Glam Lipglass Air Non-Sticky Gloss In Damnsel). “This campaign is meant to be inclusive and represent a different type of glamour,” Roan tells NYLON exclusively. “I hope the weird art kids and people who are down to be different, dramatic, and bold all see themselves reflected here, but all are welcome.”

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Roan teamed up with makeup artist Andrew Dahling again to create the looks for this campaign shot by Inez & Vinoodh. Dahling imagined what Chappell would look like in “a hyperbolic 1940s film as a romantic aristocratic empress,” or as our modern-day Joan of Arc, which she’s shown us before at the VMAs. Her porcelain skin and intricate eye looks pair perfectly with the trio of lip products, which range from matte deep plum to shiny pearlescent pink-reds.

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Not only does the trio of shades fit right in with Roan’s retro take on glamour, but 100 percent of the sales will go to Viva Glam charities to promote sexual, environment, and racial justice around the world. Roan’ foundation, The Midwest Princess Project, is also receiving a $300,000 donation from MAC. In a time when LGBTQ+ rights are actively being stripped away in the United States, having real, actionable change through beauty is a refreshing step. “All of my work, from music to The Midwest Princess Project to being a part of Viva Glam, is an extension of my vision to help bring people together from all corners of life and to advocate for change,” Roan tells NYLON.

Viva Glam is MAC’s commitment to community and change, and Roan joins a long list of collaborators from the music world to affect change, like Rihanna, Rosalía, Ariana Grande, and Lady Gaga. Roan’s MAC Viva Glam collection will be available in MAC stores and online at maccosmetics.com on June 11.