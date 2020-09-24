After sharing the exciting news of her appointment as the 2020 MAC Viva Glam ambassador, Rosaliá officially launched the lipstick she created. The shade, VG26, arrived online today, and was accompanied by the debut of her first-ever major makeup campaign.

For the limited-edition shade of lipstick, the performer chose a fiery orange-red shade, and she credited her choice of coloring to the flamenco dancers she watched as a child. Proceeds from the $19 lipstick will go entirely towards the MAC Viva Glam Fund, a charitable fund that donates to local organizations supporting women and girls, the LGBTQIA+ community and people living with or affected by HIV/AIDS.

Now in its 26th year, the MAC Cosmetics Viva Glam family has featured other famous faces including Winnie Harlow, Ariana Grande, and Lady Gaga. Touching on her role as an ambassador in a previous Instagram post, Rosaliá had said she followed MAC's Viva Glam work since childhood. "This campaign has inspired me since I was a young girl because 100% of the lipstick selling price goes towards local organizations to help those living with or affected by HIV/AIDS, supporting women and girls and helping the LGBTQIA+ community," she wrote.

As part of lipstick launch day, MAC shared the complete makeup routine used on Rosaliá for her campaign imagery. Along with a touch of VG26, the performer wore a lined lip with the "Cherry" lip pencil. The rest of her makeup routine included the use of eyeshadow — Shroom on the lid and Outre on the crease — a brow highlight, eyeliner, mascara, and false lashes. On her face, she wore foundation, contoured her cheeks using blush, and had a slight flush with the additional use of two blushes to brighten and highlight.

Viva Glam had previously turned its charitable efforts towards those impacted by coronavirus. MAC had announced a pledge of $10 million, raised through the sale of its specially designed Viva Glam products, to 250 organizations around the world that are currently working to help those impacted by COVID-19. The company had also confirmed it would continue its efforts in the fight against HIV/AIDS.

"VIVA GLAM has never been about one cause, but about support to vulnerable communities. It was created many years ago simply as a hardship fund for people who needed safety nets," said John Demsey, Chairman of the M∙A∙C VIVA GLAM FUND & Executive Group President, The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.

See and shop the lipstick, below.