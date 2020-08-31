Rosalía Landed Her First Major Beauty Campaign

Rosalía is officially entering the world of beauty. The Grammy-award winning singer was chosen as the newest Global Ambassador for the MAC Cosmetics Viva Glam family. She follows in the footsteps of other former MAC ambassadors including Winnie Harlow, Ariana Grande, and Lady Gaga.

Sharing the news with her Instagram followers on Monday, August 31, Rosalía posted her official Viva Glam campaign imagery. "This campaign has inspired me since I was a young girl because 100% of the lipstick selling price goes towards local organizations to help those living with or affected by HIV/AIDS, supporting women and girls and helping the LGBTQIA+ community," she wrote.

As Rosalía touched on in her Instagram post, MAC Viva Glam uses makeup to give back to those impacted by HIV/AIDS. Started 26 years ago, Viva Glam has unveiled an annual lipstick that gives 100 percent of its selling proceeds to the MAC Viva Glam Fund, a charitable fund that donates to local organizations supporting women and girls, the LGBTQIA+ community and people living with or affected by HIV/AIDS.

This year's VIVA Glam lipstick shade, called VG26, will arrive on September 24. The limited-edition creamy matte product comes in a firey orange-red shade, and its accompanying packing features a black and red box, and a matte black tube.

Viva Glam had previously turned its charitable efforts towards those impacted by coronavirus. MAC had announced a pledge of $10 million, raised through the sale of its specially designed Viva Glam products, to 250 organizations around the world that are currently working to help those impacted by COVID-19. The company had also confirmed it would continue its efforts in the fight against HIV/AIDS.

"VIVA GLAM has never been about one cause, but about support to vulnerable communities. It was created many years ago simply as a hardship fund for people who needed safety nets," said John Demsey, Chairman of the M∙A∙C VIVA GLAM FUND & Executive Group President, The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.

See the newest shade of Viva Glam lipstick, below.