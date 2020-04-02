M.A.C Cosmetics Is Donating $10 Million To Organizations Fighting Coronavirus

Communities and industries around the world are coming together to stop the spread of coronavirus and M.A.C Cosmetics is the latest to announce it's joining the fight . Since 1994, the makeup brand has used its Viva Glam campaign to raise awareness about the HIV and AIDS epidemic, and thanks to specially designed Viva Glam products, M.A.C has been able to directly support those impacted. Now, M.A.C Cosmetics is turning its attention to coronavirus, and announced that for its 2020 Viva Glam campaign, the company would be donating $10 million to those impacted by the pandemic.

The news of M.A.C's charitable donation was first made by former Viva Glam ambassador Miley Cyrus. The pop star shared the news on her Thursday, April 2, episode of Bright Minded, and shortly after, M.A.C shared the news on its Instagram.

As part of the donation, M.A.C intends to give $10 million, raised through the sale of its specially designed Viva Glam products, to 250 organizations around the world that are currently working to help those impacted by coronavirus. Confirmed charitable recipients include Project Angel Food, an organization delivery food to critically ill individuals in Los Angeles, and Partners in Health, a non-profit working to address a continued shortage of items needed by healthcare workers. In addition to its planned $10 million donation, M.A.C confirmed it will continue giving a portion of proceeds to at-risk communities among women and girls, LGBTQ+ and those living with and affected by HIV/AIDS.

"VIVA GLAM has never been about one cause, but about support to vulnerable communities. It was created many years ago simply as a hardship fund for people who needed safety nets," said John Demsey, Chairman of the M∙A∙C VIVA GLAM FUND & Executive Group President, The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. "To leverage this 100% giving model to help people affected by COVID-19 is a continuation of the principles VIVA GLAM was founded on."

Consumers wanting to aid M.A.C in its charitable efforts are encouraged to purchase a Viva Glam lipstick ($19) — as proceeds go towards charity — or by sending an Instagram message of support and solidarity by sharing a virtual kiss of gratitude to those on the front lines using #MACKissOfGratitude. Viva Glam lipsticks come in three current shades including an intense brownish blue-red, a creamy subdued pinkish beige-mauve, and a muted brownish-plum.

See the company's Instagram announcement, below.