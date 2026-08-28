A Guide To All The Nonprofits Partnering With Olivia Rodrigo's Daisy Chain Fields

The Great Park grounds are buzzing, the streets of Orange County are flooded with girls in babydoll dresses, and every craft store in Southern California has been wiped clean of their friendship bracelet supplies. All of this could only mean one thing: It’s Daisy Chain Fields weekend.

The inaugural music festival, created by Olivia Rodrigo, arrives in Irvine, California, on Aug. 29 for one day only. You can expect to see some pretty big names at the festival, and no, we’re not talking about Stevie Nicks, Karen O, Chappell Roan, or O Rod herself. Thanks to the Daisy Chain Fields Fund, the festival’s net proceeds will be directed to 10 female-focused nonprofit organizations: Baby2Baby, Black Mamas Matter Alliance, Center for Reproductive Rights. FreeFrom, Jhpiego, Johns Hopkins Center for Indigenous Health, National Domestic Workers Alliance, National Institute for Reproductive Health, National Women's Law Center, and Planned Parenthood.

Before the festival kicks off, get to know the brilliantly bold founders and executives behind each of the nonprofits to get a better understanding of what they do, who they serve, and why Rodrigo is partnering with them.

Dr. Melissa Walls (Anishinaabe), Ph.D.

The Johns Hopkins Center for Indigenous Health is dedicated to promoting Indigenous health equity and stronger Indigenous communities through public health programs, education, research, and policy advocacy.

What does it mean to you and the nonprofit to have partnered with Olivia Rodrigo and Daisy Chain Fields?

Being “seen” by someone with such global influence is deeply meaningful. We are true fans of Olivia’s music and her philanthropic work to promote equitable health for women and girls. Our partnership with Daisy Chain Fields brings critical visibility to Indigenous families; we are too often overlooked or intentionally erased from the headlines despite enduring incredible health inequities. Our Center has spent 35 years promoting wellbeing with and for Indigenous communities worldwide, and it’s so exciting to have this work recognized on such a big stage.

What are you hoping fans and attendees will take away from the festival, both in regards to your organization and beyond?

We hope people leave inspired and curious. We want them to see Indigenous communities not as peoples of the past or through a deficits-driven lens. Our work demonstrates how Indigenous culture, art, teachings, and community can all be powerful forces for positive change. We just know the festival will similarly stimulate collective action, bringing us together through the power of song, dance, and collective care.

Who are you most excited to see at the festival?

Olivia! But honestly, we’re excited to see the whole lineup. There’s something really special about bringing so many artists and people together around a shared purpose.

Angela D. Aina

Black Mamas Matter Alliance (BMMA, Inc.) ensures that all Black Mamas have the rights, respect, and resources to thrive before, during, and after pregnancy.

How has the support from Daisy Chain Fields impacted your organization?

The visibility has already opened doors. People are finding our work who would not have encountered it otherwise, and that matters for an organization whose job is to connect and amplify a national network of Black-led and Black women-led organizations and multidisciplinary professionals. General operating support is the hardest kind of funding to raise and the most useful kind to receive, because it sustains the training, convening, and advocacy that make everything else possible.

What goals do you have for the next year of the nonprofit?

Next April (2027) is the tenth anniversary of Black Maternal Health Week, which we conceived in 2017 and first observed in 2018. We want it to be the largest observance yet, with more communities hosting their own events. We are also deepening our workforce and training work and expanding our state-level policy efforts, starting with the Georgia Black Maternal Health Task Force we founded this year.

What's one action every attendee can take this month that would help you reach your goal?

Find out what is happening where you live. Ask whether your state covers doula and midwifery care, whether postpartum coverage lasts a full year, and whether your community has a hospital that provides maternity care or a birth center. Then connect with the birth justice and reproductive justice organizations already doing this work where you are and bring others with you. You can start with our partner directory at blackmamasmatter.org/our-partners.

Norah Weinstein and Kelly Sawyer Patricof

Baby2Baby provides children in need with diapers, clothing, formula, and all the basic necessities that every child deserves.

What does it mean to you and the nonprofit to have partnered with Olivia Rodrigo and Daisy Chain Fields?

We are so excited to team up with Olivia Rodrigo and Daisy Chain Fields for a day that is all about the power of coming together to support women and girls. As a women-led organization, Baby2Baby serves mothers and their children every day with diapers, food, clothing, and critical essentials. As we mark our 15th anniversary this year, this partnership allows us to connect a new generation of supporters with our mission to provide children across the country with the basic necessities they need and deserve.

What goals do you have for the next year of the nonprofit?

This year alone, we have requests for 1.9 billion diapers, and while we have distributed over 300 million to date, our goal is to keep expanding and provide them to every child who needs them. We are also actively expanding our Maternal Health & Newborn Supply Kits program so that new moms across the country receive the items they need for themselves and their newborns. And, of course, we are continuing to strengthen our disaster relief work, building on a decade of showing up for families across more than 100 emergencies, including fires, floods, and hurricanes.

Who are you most excited to see at the festival?

Stevie Nicks — she’s an icon!

Ai-jen Poo

Founder and President, National Domestic Workers Alliance

The National Domestic Workers Alliance advocates for the rights, protections, and dignity of millions of nannies, housecleaners, homecare and domestic workers.

How has the support from Daisy Chain Fields impacted your organization?

Daisy Chain Fields is helping introduce the National Domestic Workers Alliance to a whole new generation of young people who may never have thought about the caregivers or domestic workers in their communities. Many Gen Zers are already caring for family members and maybe even working in care as nannies or home care workers – and may not know that they have rights and resources, or that there’s a whole community of workers organizing for change. Daisy Chain Fields gives us a chance to make their experiences more visible and valued; care isn't just something that happens. It is essential work that makes everything else possible, and deserves our support.

What are you hoping fans and attendees will take away from the festival, both in regards to your organization and beyond?

We want people to leave feeling joyful, connected, and powerful. We want people to see care differently – to notice who cared for them when they were children, who might need care in their family, who keeps a home running, or even the care they may be providing themselves. Care is what holds our lives together, yet the people doing this essential work are too often unseen and undervalued. Music has always helped people dream and connect to what’s possible, and we hope people leave believing they have a role in building a future where care is recognized and supported.

What Olivia Rodrigo song are you most excited to hear live?

“The Cure,” hands down. I love that one. And I am hoping she’ll do a song with Stevie Nicks, literally any song — I’m not picky!

Madeline Halperin-Robinson

Digital Director, Center for Reproductive Rights

The Center for Reproductive Rights advances reproductive rights and health care access worldwide through the power of law and advocacy.

What goals do you have for the next year of the nonprofit?

One issue we are focused on right now is protecting access to abortion pills. These pills have become a lifeline for women in post-Roe America, and because of that, they are now the number one target of the anti-abortion movement. For example, the FDA is conducting a politically motivated “review” of the abortion pill mifepristone, and could soon make this pill much harder to get, or take it off the market entirely. Multiple cases in the Supreme Court pipeline threaten to do the same. Earlier this month, we won a case challenging the FDA’s existing regulations on the abortion pill mifepristone. The Judge ruled that even the current regulations are too excessive and ordered the FDA to reconsider given how safe abortion pills are.

What’s one action every attendee can take this month that would help you reach your goal?

Knowing your state’s abortion laws is the first step toward protecting yourself and advocating for change. We set up a webpage in advance of the festival, where you can enter your state and find out if your state “loves you or loves you not” when it comes to reproductive rights. Visit ReproRights.org/Daisy

Who are you most excited to see at the festival?

How to choose? The biggest thrill of this festival is the whole lineup taken all together — and The Breeders are iconic, it’ll be exciting to see them live.

Naomi Giges Downey

Chief Global Engagement Officer, Jhpiego

Jhpiego’s mission is to save lives by improving access to critical health care where it’s needed most.

What does it mean to you and the nonprofit to have partnered with Olivia Rodrigo and Daisy Chain Fields?

It’s pretty incredible. At Jhpiego, we believe women’s health changes everything, and Daisy Chain Fields gives us a chance to bring that message to an entirely new audience. What I love most about this partnership is the power of young people. Olivia has an amazing ability to connect with her fans around things that matter to them, and we’re excited to be part of that conversation. We want people to leave the festival knowing that global health isn’t some faraway issue that only other people can solve. That they actually can make a difference.

For us, this is about more than one festival. It’s about inviting a new generation into the movement for women’s health and health equity.

What goals do you have for the next year of the nonprofit?

Our biggest goal is pretty simple — reach more people with the health care they need. We’re especially focused on women, girls, and communities that have historically been underserved. Because where you live should not determine if you live. And we don’t want to just build programs that work while we’re there. We help build health systems that last. That means working with local governments and partners, supporting health workers and creating solutions that communities can sustain themselves. We also want to grow our own community. There are so many people who care about these issues — we just need to give them a way to get involved.

What’s one action every attendee can take this month that would help you reach your goal?

Tell someone about Jhpiego. That’s “Juh-pie-go.” Talk to your friends about health equity. Ask what access to health care means to them. Follow organizations doing this work. Learn something you didn’t know before. Share it with someone else. There isn’t one magic action. Sometimes the most important first step is deciding that someone else’s future matters to you.

Uma Mehta Iyer

Chief External Affairs Officer, National Women’s Law Center

The National Women’s Law Center defends and protects the rights and freedoms of women, girls, and the LGBTQ+ community and addresses the inequities faced by women of color and low-income women.

How has the support from Daisy Chain Fields impacted your organization?

Most nonprofit organizations have to raise their budget every year, so each dollar and every donor matters - this support helps sustain our staff and scale our work. But just as valuable is the visibility — our goal is to meet people wherever they are with the information they need about how to make their lives better, and what the work of protecting our democracy looks like. I can’t think of a better example than meeting people through the music they enjoy, and literally meeting them at a music festival. It’s wonderful to see the intention that’s been taken by the whole DCF team to make that visibility possible.

What goals do you have for the next year of the nonprofit?

We are focused on harm reduction across a number of issues and where attacks have been fiercest, and on protecting core freedoms — bodily autonomy, equal rights in the workplace and on campus, and freedom from discrimination. But while we’re doing that, we are also visioning for a future where more progressive wins are possible and where the role of women and girls in our society is not up for negotiation. We want everyone - from the general public to elected officials to funders and more — to understand the basic premise that investing in gender justice is foundational to a healthy democracy. We can’t fulfill the promise of a free and fair country if equality for half the population is still somehow up for debate.

Who are you most excited to see at the festival?

We are most excited to see all the festival-goers at our booth, and to witness the solidarity and joy of it all. From a fangirl perspective, I’m especially looking forward to some of the artists who defined the soundtrack of my youth: Santigold, Stevie [Nicks], Sarah McLachlan, Garbage.

Christian LoBue

The National Institute for Reproductive Health strives to make reproductive freedom a reality by partnering with state and local reproductive health, rights, and justice organizations on policy advocacy.

What does it mean to you and the nonprofit to have partnered with Olivia Rodrigo and Daisy Chain Fields?

Olivia Rodrigo has consistently used her platform to speak out for reproductive freedom and bodily autonomy. Daisy Chain is that commitment turned into something concrete: a dynamic lineup, a stage, and a real transfer of resources to organizations doing the work. We're honored to be part of it. At a moment when reproductive freedom is under coordinated attack, partnerships like this matter. Across the country, extremists are working to restrict abortion access, undermine contraception, criminalize pregnancy outcomes, and roll back the support people need to make decisions about their own bodies and futures.

These attacks are not isolated. They're part of a broader effort to erode democracy, racial justice, and worker’s rights. But by organizing this festival and choosing NIRH as a partner, Olivia is underscoring what we know to be true. The fight for bodily autonomy must be proactive and rooted in joy: the joy of using every tool at our disposal to fight for better, of not accepting the status quo, of expanding access to a freedom that’s never been fully realized.

What are you hoping fans and attendees will take away from the festival, both in regards to your organization and beyond?

I hope people leave knowing they can make a difference in their community where they live. The policies that shape your day-to-day life are made close to home, in state legislatures, city halls, and county commissions. Even in hard times, advocates working in states and cities across the country are building hope and joy into this movement on purpose. When people come together around a shared vision of dignity and autonomy, we win. Everyone at the festival has a role to play in advancing our freedoms, whether that's getting involved with NIRH, supporting a local organization, talking with friends and family, or speaking up in their own community. Every action matters, and together those actions create lasting change.

What Olivia Rodrigo song are you most excited to hear live?

I've had “Stupid Song” on repeat since June, but the one I want live is “Get Him Back!” Female rage is the thing women are most consistently asked to apologize for, and that request has gotten louder as more is taken from us. Stay calm. Be reasonable. Wait your turn. Olivia refuses the whole premise and turns the anger into something a crowd can hold together.

Alexis McGill Johnson

President and CEO, Planned Parenthood Federation of America

Planned Parenthood advocates for and provides sexual and reproductive health care and sex education, supporting millions of people across the United States.

How has the support from Daisy Chain Fields impacted your organization?

Having artists like Olivia use their time, talent, and treasure to support our work is huge. There’s power in being able to reach people through culture — one of the most effective ways to reinvigorate advocacy and channel the energy that otherwise may have been dormant. The Daisy Chain Fields festival reminds people that advocates can be everywhere — on stage or in the audience — and no matter where they are, there is a job for them to do and an action for them to take in support of reproductive freedom.

What are you hoping fans and attendees will take away from the festival, both in regards to your organization and beyond?

I hope more people get insight into the many organizations, like Planned Parenthood, showing up on their behalf. No matter the attacks that come our way, Planned Parenthood is fighting for all people to be able to get the full range of high quality, trusted health care they deserve: birth control, STI testing and treatment, cancer screenings, abortion care where it's legal, and so much more! We hope that attendees come away from the Daisy Chain Fields Festival knowing about the care Planned Parenthood health centers provide, and the ways they can join us as we fight to ensure people have the resources they need to live their best lives and build their best futures.

If you had to pick three headliners for next year, who would you pick?

Madonna, Cher, Meg Thee Stallion, Monaleo... it's hard to pick just three!

Sonya Passi

FreeFrom is a national survivor-led organization committed to building a world free from gender-based violence.

What does it mean to you and the nonprofit to have partnered with Olivia Rodrigo and Daisy Chain Fields?

Olivia is an absolute force for good. To be so talented and adored the world over and channel that so that everyone can be safe and well is extraordinarily bold and brilliant and I have a feeling she's only just getting started. We live in a world where most people just accept gender-based violence as normal and to be expected. Olivia partnering with us is her giving a global stage to our message — we can end gender-based violence if we invest in survivors and every one of us does our part. At a time when decisions about our bodies, our health, our safety and our futures are being made for us not by us, a day built around care and community is its own kind of statement. I hope everyone leaves believing a world free from gender-based violence is within reach, and that we each have a part in making it happen.

What goals do you have for the next year of the nonprofit?

Next month, FreeFrom is releasing a 10-year impact report, which outlines the success of our work to date — from supporting survivors' financial security through direct, unrestricted cash assistance to advocating for policy change and building a movement led by survivors. Heading into next year, our goal is to start scaling that decade of learning: growing the number of people supporting this work, establishing cash assistance as a mainstream solution, and turning what survivors have taught us into policy that protects everyone.

What Olivia Rodrigo song are you most excited to hear live?

“Serena Joy.” It’s named after the Handmaid’s Tale character who stayed complicit until it was too late to undo the damage. It’s exactly the kind of inspiration this moment calls for.