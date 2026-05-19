Olivia Rodrigo’s New Single Drops Friday: “It’s My Favorite On The Album”

When Olivia Rodrigo released “Drop Dead” last month, we never considered that the lead single to her next album, You Seem Pretty Sad For A Girl So In Love, would also double as an Easter egg for the follow-up single. How foolish we were.

On May 19, Rodrigo announced her new song, “The Cure,” arrives on Friday, May 22. “‘The Cure’ comes out this Friday,” the singer wrote on Instagram. “It’s my favorite song on the album and one of my favorite songs I’ve ever made. Couldn’t be more excited for you guys to hear it.” To understand the Easter egg, you have to put on your stan-thinking-cap first: Rodrigo has long been a fan of the English rock band The Cure, going so far as to invite lead singer Robert Smith on stage during her 2025 Glastonbury set for a performance of “Friday I’m In Love.”

Cut to the first verse of “Drop Dead” when she sings: “You know all the words to ‘Just Like Heaven’ / And I know why he wrote them now that you’re standing right here.” “Just Like Heaven,” is, of course, another hit by The Cure, and while it’s not a perfect one-to-one, anything can pass for an Easter egg these days.

Rodrigo began teasing the new track a day prior, taking to her infamous OR3 wall to share the lyrics, “Why can’t you come stitch me up?” and “It’ll never be the cure.” Judging by the little teaser we’ve already gotten, it’s safe to assume the song won’t actually be a reference to Robert Smith and co., but again, we’re willing to give her a pass on this one.

“The Cure” is available for pre-save now. You can also pre-order the 7” vinyl and/or cassette tape, which also comes with “Never Do,” an exclusive B-side demo.