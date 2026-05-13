Everything You Missed From Olivia Rodrigo’s Spotify Billions Club Live Show

Surpassing one billion streams on Spotify is no easy feat. Olivia Rodrigo has done it nine times over.

On May 8, the “Good 4 U” singer celebrated the mind boggling accomplishment with a special invite-only concert in Barcelona, Spain as part of Spotify’s Billion Club Live concert series. Only Rodrigo’s top listeners on the platform got the invite to the intimate show, and naturally, NYLON was one of them.

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The evening took place at Teatre Grec, a nearly 100-year-old Greek-inspired amphitheater built into the hills of Montjuïc. Upon entry, guests were greeted by the picturesque garden, where the expertly trimmed hedges and patches of roses complimented Rodrigo’s nine Billions Club plaques. Fans of all ages strolled through the grounds sporting their best OR merch, with Rodrigo’s Sour-era purples, newly adopted baby pinks, and pieces from the pop star’s collaboration with FC Barcelona all represented. Livies could also build out their collections with the on-site merch stand or pose with the You Seem Pretty Sad For A Girl So In Love-inspired photo opp in the center of the garden.

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As sunset turned to nightfall, the crowd, now somewhere between 1,500 and 2,000 people, began to migrate into the amphitheater. Here, fans got their first peek at the stage: a meadowy, flora-filled wonderland that perfectly matched the enchanted forest vibes, illuminated under an array of neon magenta lighting. There wasn’t a bad seat in the house — even the groups of girls watching the show from the bushes above the venue were satisfied. At this point the open-air room was already buzzing, but as soon as fans heard the first few notes of “Deja Vu” in the preshow playlist, there was no turning back. The crowd erupted into a full-blown singalong, scream-singing the bridge at the top of their lungs as if the real deal wasn’t just minutes away.

When Rodrigo finally took the stage around 10 p.m., she opened the show with “Bad Idea Right?” — an interesting choice considering the song hasn’t reached the billion-streams milestone (yet), though no one seemed to bat an eye. Throughout the set, she played a mix of her Billions Club hits and deep cuts, switching from “Ballad of a Homeschool Girl” to “Vampire,” then to her new track “Drop Dead,” followed by the song that started it all, “Drivers License.” (FWIW, the only Billions Club song she didn’t play was “All I Want” from High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.)

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Being in such a small venue, she was able to easily interact with the spectators, with one fan handing her a bouquet of flowers from the front row. She even did a lap around the audience for “Jealousy, Jealousy,” and returned to the stage with a brand new doll and a handwritten note in hand.

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After rocking the Barcelona mountainside for almost an hour straight, Rodrigo ended the 14-track performance with another non-Billions Club song, “Get Him Back!”, before taking her final bow and retiring her babydoll dress for the night.

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The concert wasn’t the only thing that brought her to town last weekend: on May 10, Rodrigo stopped by FC Barcelona’s El Clásico match against Real Madrid, where she watched the team clutch the league-winning LaLiga title while wearing her own merch. Not too shabby for a girl so in album-mode.