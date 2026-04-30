Prepare For Olivia Rodrigo To Unravel On Tour This Fall

Olivia Rodrigo isn’t just taking that Eurostar to France — she’s going on a full blown world tour.

The “Drop Dead” singer announced her latest tour, the aptly named Unraveled Tour, on April 30 via Instagram. “I am so so excited to announce The Unraveled Tour!!!,” Rodrigo wrote on IG. “I am counting down the days till I get to sing all of the songs from ‘you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love’ with u guys!!!” The 28-city tour is set to begin on Sept. 25 in Hartford, Connecticut, with the 23-year-old making stops all across North America and Europe before wrapping up in Barcelona on May 2, 2027. So far, Rodrigo has 65 shows booked for the upcoming tour, including four nights at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center, Los Angeles’ Intuit Dome, London’s O2 Arena, and Paris’ La Defense Arena.

Tour Openers

Rodrigo has tapped acts like Wolf Alice, Grace Ives, The Last Dinner Party, Devon Again, and Die Spitz to join her on the road. Wolf Alice will be on opening duty for the first portion of the tour, traveling with Rodrigo across Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Washington, DC, North Carolina, Chicago, Boston, Montreal, Toronto, and Ohio, followed by Devon Again from Atlanta to Las Vegas. The Last Dinner Party will join both Rodrigo and Devon Again in LA and Brooklyn, and Grace Ives and Die Spitz will handle the UK and European legs of the tour.

Get Your Unraveled Tour Tickets

An American Express presale will run from noon local time on Tuesday, May 5 to 10 p.m. local on Wednesday, May 6, followed by a general sale on May 7 via Rodrigo’s website.

Find Your Date