Olivia Rodrigo Makes Her Go-To Pattern Look Sexy In Her Sweetest Style Era Yet

First she’s sour, then she’s sweet. Olivia Rodrigo is back on the promotional circuit for her third album, You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love, with a Saturday Night Live double-duty moment coming before the Met Gala, which we hope she’s attending. Her outfit for a SNL cast dinner continues her more girlish style for this era, but with a grown-up twist.

Ms. Rodrigo popped out in Midtown last night wearing a sheer polka-dot dress (one of her favorite patterns), showing off her tour-ready body and providing a bit of sex appeal for the otherwise demure silhouette. The lace-and-velvet trim and the vintage pendant necklace bring this back into the boho-lite world she knows and loves, and the Alaïa Teckel bag in burgundy proves she’s got her fingers on the trend pulses. (It’s also one of her few designer-bag splurges.) Where her other vintage polka-dot frocks have been all sweet and low-key, this dress is the star of the show.

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If Sour was all about being the sweet Disney girl gone (slightly) bad and Guts was a bold statement about her inner rock girl, You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love seems like her sweetest, most love-drunk album to date so far. Her fashion has matched that vibe, wearing a frilly Chloé dress in the “Drop Dead” music video and switching from her signature purple to pink for the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty. She still knows how to bring the edge though, as seen at Coachella when she popped out during Addison Rae’s set in a pink bow-and-grommet bra from R&M Leathers. With hopefully a few more events on the schedule this week for SNL, we can’t wait to see how she balances sweet and sour with her outfits.