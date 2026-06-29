Doechii Teases Her Next Single: “Don’t Ever Play With Me”

2026’s already-packed music release schedule is about to get even more crowded, thanks to Doechii.

On June 28, while accepting the BET Her Award for her resilient fight song “Girl, Get Up” featuring SZA, the self-proclaimed Swamp Princess confirmed that new music is on the way. “I just want to say, new music is coming soon, and to all the haters that has something to say about me, you better be ready for me to pop back out, ‘cus I’m coming with a new single, and it’s gonna kill everybody. What’s up?” said Doechii.

Her first single since she released “Girl, Get Up” in December 2025 (excluding “Runway,” her Devil Wears Prada 2 collab with Lady Gaga), Doechii didn’t provide any further details about the new track. But judging by her final message in the acceptance speech, it’s going to be a good one. “Don’t ever play with me!” Doechii shouted.

That wasn’t the 27-year-old rapper’s only bit of screen time last night: Doechii also kicked off the program’s tribute to Lauryn Hill, where she performed The Fugees’ “Ready Or Not” alongside SZA. Other tribute performers included Tems, Tierra Whack, Doja Cat, Queen Latifah, Lizzo, Nas, and more.

Some other highlights of the night: Janet Jackson presenting Teyana Taylor with the Icon Of The Year Award, Cardi B’s electric Am I The Drama? medley, and the touching D’Angelo tribute featuring Raye, Ari Lennox, George Clinton, and D’Angelo’s band, The Vanguard.