Raye, The Sparkliest Girl In New York City

Spring can’t quite decide if it’s arrived or not. Our trips to storage to stow away our puffers might’ve been too early; the weather is fluctuating more than our silly little fashion brains can handle. Chloë Sevigny gave a great layering lesson in the city this week, but elsewhere in the fashion universe, there are excellent athleisure drops to shop, jeans to try on, and bags that will fit handily under your arm while you walk to Pilates and back. Below, see what else was on our radar this week.

This Tour Dress May Blind You

If you were headed out of the city via plane on April 16, you might’ve seen an excessively bright light coming from Midtown Manhattan. It wasn’t the ever-luminescent Times Square — it was Raye onstage at a sold-out Radio City Music Hall show. She was covered in 100,000 Swarovski crystals on her bespoke dress by the label, the better for making the most of her time on stage serenading her audience.

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Rachel Sennott Causes A Scene

Marc Jacobs makes a d*mn good campaign, and in what could be a side plot on I Love LA, Rachel Sennott is deadset on making it to the Met Gala this year. Her new Scene bag is her companion as she acts a fool across town, running into Francesca Scorsese, True Whitaker, and Sandra Bernhard. Everyone is in their very Marc best, and Sennott acts her tushy off strolling around Dimes Square.

Courtesy of Marc Jacobs

Kaia Gives Our Spring-Workout Gear A Refresh

We’re really feeling the cornflower-blue pieces in Gerber’s latest curation for Vuori, which includes the classic two-piece bra-and-legging workout set, but quirkier ideas lie deeper inside. Consider the Soffe-style short, swingingly large pant, or the dizzingly comfy zip hoodie. Shop her picks here.

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Valentino’s Boy Looks Dapper AF

We affectionately call Internet boyfriends “the boy” around here, and our favorite boy of the moment Sombr is officially a Valentino campaign star. He’s been wearing countless custom pieces from the label, including at the Grammys and Coachella, but his pushed-back hair and casual smoking robe in the Pre-Fall 2026 campaign shows us a more mature side of the youngest pop prince around.

Courtesy of Valentino

Great Denim — Iconic, Even — From A Top Hollywood Stylist

Icon Denim hits the sweet spot between high-quality jeans and affordability. For their latest launch, they enlisted Marc Eram (one of our Rising Stylists from 2025) to hone in on classics that will stand the test of time. Highlights include the Bea Jean, which feature a wide leg that’s not overwhelming, and the miniskirt. The campaign styling also gives hints for styling jeans this spring: Don’t overdo it.