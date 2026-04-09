Elle Fanning Is Winning The Spring-Premiere Fashion Race

Our Super Bowl and Met Gala wrapped into one is here: Coachella. Packing, repacking, staying hydrated, making sure we see Slayyyter, Geese, and Addison Rae has us frantic, and the fashion circuit isn’t letting up, either. For every one street-style sighting this week, there were five different premieres happening at the same time, with our spring media watchlist growing by the minute. We went to the Euphoria premiere with Anna Van Patten, but for those that we didn’t get to see transform into glamazons, we picked our favorite looks from the week. Elsewhere, there are drops to shop and trends to stay on top of, which we’ve handily rounded up below.

Who Wasn’t At A Premiere This Week?

It’s Spring Premiere-Palooza. The TV shows and movies we’ll be streaming, judging, and dissecting in our group chats are all making their debuts soon, and the red carpets were rolled out for the stars and their fashion choices. At the Euphoria premiere, Zendaya cut a lean figure in Ashi Studio, Alexa Demie wore a Bob Mackie original, but it was Hunter Schafer who stole the show with her tawny hair and killer Roberto Cavalli runway look. In New York, Rachel Sennott stepped out for the Big Mistakes premiere in a furry, sparkly cut-out dress, while cocreator and star Dan Levy wore Dario Vitale’s Versace. Silly Internet boyfriend Jack Innanen stepped up with a Loewe look worthy of a mention, and finally, who doesn’t love to see Nicole Kidman in a wig and Schiaparelli?

Prev Next 1 / 6 INFO 1 / 6

But Thank God For Elle Fanning

The lady with the best clothes in the biz is on the promotional road again just a few months after wrapping up her awards season. Margo’s Got Money Troubles promises to be delightfully wacky and bring her to our smaller screens, and her fashion for the press tour is equally as jaunty and enchanting. She’s worn a Coach bag with a Yusho Kobayashi dress, a trad-wife Rabanne dress, and fresh-off-the-runway Givenchy by Sarah Burton for the premiere. Our favorite, though, is the August Barron yellow polo and frou-frou ballet skirt, which in anyone else’s hands would read as childish, but on her with a cute updo and a swatch of blush, is perfectly girly and the best look of the week.

In August Barron Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images In Yusho Kobayashi and Coach TheStewartofNY/GC Images/Getty Images In Rabanne Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images In Givenchy by Sarah Burton Cindy Ord/WireImage/Getty Images 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

Rock Ray-Bans Like Jennie

Chanel, Adidas, Calvin Klein, and now, Ray-Ban: Jennie is an unstoppable fashion force. The coolest rapper-singer-actress we know and love is an official global ambassador for the eyewear brand. Her ‘90s-meets-year-3000 look is right at home with the sleek, sporty shades currently available from the sunglass experts.

Courtesy of Ray-Ban Courtesy of Ray-Ban 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

ASOS & Adidas Make It A Three-Peat

The third collab between the e-tailer and our favorite athleisure brand might be their cutest yet. The pink set, the polka-dot pieces, and the lace-trimmed shorts are all calling our names. They’re bringing the fun to New York for the first time, where fans and shoppers can peruse at their leisure at the pop-up starting April 16. Set your reminders now to shop in-person or online.

Courtesy of ASOS Courtesy of ASOS 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2