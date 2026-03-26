Katarina Zhu & Rachel Sennott Wore Matching Anna Sui Butterfly Dresses For The ‘Bunnylovr’ Premiere

How does one get dressed for their debut feature film premiere? If you’re a meticulous planner and master of manifestation like Katarina Zhu, you turn your moodboard dreams into reality with a little help from your friends. Zhu’s first movie as a director, Bunnylovr, had its film-festival debut at Sundance last year, and her and costar Rachel Sennott went all-in for the premiere in Los Angeles. Anna Sui’s Spring/Summer 1997 collection was the inspiration for Zhu’s dress, and with the support of her friend (and Sui’s niece) Jeannie Sui Wonders, she borrowed two matching dresses with butterfly wings attached for the evneing.

It’s a full-circle moment for the NYU alumnae as they extend their wings into new territory, and fits with the cutesy-slash-dark mood of the film, which sees Zhu as a sad cam girl who gets gifted a bunny by an anonymous online client. Zhu made sure all other stars were aligned for her getting-ready process, including a reunion with a beloved makeup artist and friend, entering a slight panic about not having a full-length mirror (real), and, in true director form, being obsessive about her glam for the evening. See how she blossomed into an Anna Sui butterfly for the big night (and still made it home for a late-night sandwich).

Courtesy of Katarina Zhu “Hiiii”

Courtesy of Katarina Zhu “I'm such a control freak when it comes to glam because I feel like there's a really thin line and once you've crossed it, suddenly you start feeling like a clown.”

Elinor Kry

Elinor Kry “DREAM GLAM TEAM. Akina, my MUA, and I actually worked together once eight years ago and were reunited yesterday.”

Courtesy of Katarina Zhu “Classic text from me to my fairy godmother producer, Ani, who makes miracles happen. The mirrors were secured. She never doesn't come through.”

Courtesy of Katarina Zhu “Katarina & Merve! Merve is my genius stylist who helped pull together the look with less than zero time or money <3 Mimi <3”

Courtesy of Katarina Zhu “I've had this image of these matching Anna Sui butterfly wing dresses from her SS1997 collection on my vision board for years and my friend Jeannie, who is Anna's niece, very kindly put us in touch and made the dream a reality.”

Elinor Kry “😻😻😻😻😻😻”

Courtesy of Katarina Zhu “Never leave home without my Dior Lip Maximizer, Celisse nail oil, and a snack.”

Elinor Kry “It's rare when your expectations meet reality, but I had the most amazing glam team and stylist and was so happy with how everything turned out from top to bottom.”

Elinor Kry

Elinor Kry

Elinor Kry

Courtesy of Katarina Zhu “Waiting to be called onto stage.”

Courtesy of Katarina Zhu “A good moderator is EVERYTHING. My friend, Emma, moderated the Q&A and knocked it out of the park.”